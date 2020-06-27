Editorial, 6/28: Ingenuity, resilience inspire at tough time

The pandemic, too, has brought out the best in many of us. Though patience and mask usage are waning for some folks, Lincoln’s giving spirit remains strong. Economic strain aside, 2020’s Give to Lincoln Day obliterated records, and the city’s COVID-19 fund has exceeded $1 million in donations.

Even though Nebraska’s unemployment is the lowest in the nation, too, it remains at historic levels. However, businesses and governments are getting creative in how they try to keep the economy flowing during this time of great upheaval.

One example is the work businesses such as Shirts 101 have done, pivoting to other enterprises to keep its 29 employees employed through this difficult time.

Or the herculean efforts of restaurateurs and bar owners adapting their approach to constantly changing health rules and regulations to ensure this vibrant portion of our culture can weather the continuing storm.

The initial response to the COVID-19 pandemic was one of community, with strangers helping strangers by sewing masks and companies switching their production to help produce personal protective equipment and hand sanitizer. Despite tensions rising, we would be well served to maintain that sense of community.