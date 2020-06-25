Editorial, 6/26: Sidewalk, street funds must stay in budget

The Lincoln City Council got good news Monday when it received data that sales tax collections, reflecting receipts from April, dropped a little less than 12%.
City forecasts had predicted sales tax collections could be down as much as 40% in both June and July -- when April and May figures are released -- because of the reduction and shuttering of businesses due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The June receipts, however, have left City Finance Director Brandon Kaufman “cautiously optimistic” that sales tax receipts, which comprise 47% of the city’s general fund, will not drop as much as anticipated, preventing a cratering of the 2020-21 city budget that is now being prepared.
Prior projections had the city facing a $17 million drop in receipts with Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird proposing a budget with $12 million in cuts.
Gaylor Baird is wisely remaining cautious as she puts together her final draft budget. But the better-than-expected receipts could make it possible to spare at least a couple of the cuts included in the first draft of a $210 million city budget she released earlier this month.
Those would be a 50% cut in sidewalk repair money and reducing library services to save close to $900,000. Put very simply, cutting sidewalk repair funding only delays the necessary repairs and increases their cost. The libraries are important city services, especially during the pandemic, and should only be closed one day a week if absolutely necessary.
The remaining proposed cuts, including wage freezes for some city employees, delaying city vehicle replacements, curtailing spending on parks improvements and tree replacement in the fight against the emerald ash borer, while far from desirable, seem reasonable under the circumstances as does increasing fees paid by city parks program users and collected by utility companies.
The early draft wasn’t all cuts. The plan would accelerate the police department’s effort to equip all officers with body cameras, add six employees to the health department, promote enforcement of housing codes, open three new parks and put $73 million toward street repairs and improvements.
All of those should be retained in the final budget, which should be made public by mid-July and will be subject to a council hearing on Aug. 3.
Even remaining cautious, especially with the possibility of dramatically reduced receipts from home Nebraska football games, the better-than-anticipated receipts and the reopening economy should, we hope, make the budget process less painful and preserve some needed city services for the next year.
