Editorial, 6/26: Sidewalk, street funds must stay in budget

The Lincoln City Council got good news Monday when it received data that sales tax collections, reflecting receipts from April, dropped a little less than 12%.

City forecasts had predicted sales tax collections could be down as much as 40% in both June and July -- when April and May figures are released -- because of the reduction and shuttering of businesses due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The June receipts, however, have left City Finance Director Brandon Kaufman “cautiously optimistic” that sales tax receipts, which comprise 47% of the city’s general fund, will not drop as much as anticipated, preventing a cratering of the 2020-21 city budget that is now being prepared.

Prior projections had the city facing a $17 million drop in receipts with Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird proposing a budget with $12 million in cuts.

Gaylor Baird is wisely remaining cautious as she puts together her final draft budget. But the better-than-expected receipts could make it possible to spare at least a couple of the cuts included in the first draft of a $210 million city budget she released earlier this month.