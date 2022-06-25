Editorial, 6/26: NU's modest budget increase the right thing

The University of Nebraska Board of Regents on Thursday gave its approval to a $1.03 billion general operating budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

That sounds like a lot of money, because it is. But that budget represents just a 1.3% growth over the current fiscal year.

Importantly, the $12.9 million budget increase isn’t coming out of the pockets of university students and their parents.

Rather, the budget holds the line on tuition increases for the second straight year, and, in doing so, keeps Nebraska universities affordable in a time when skyrocketing costs are pricing many out of the opportunity to get a college education.

Specifically, the cost per credit hour for Nebraska undergraduate students at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln will remain $259, and out-of-state undergrads will continue to pay $830 per credit hour.

Those UNL rates, the highest of NU’s four campuses, already compare favorably to the national averages for public four-year universities of $390 for in-state undergrads and $1,126 for out-of-state, both certain to continue to rise, likely even higher than the 4% rate identified by the Education Data Initiative.

Even more encouraging, the new budget raises the household income qualification threshold for the Nebraska Promise program from $60,000 to $65,000. That means that an additional 1,000 in-state students will be able to attend NU without paying tuition.

The budget includes a $10 million infusion into the salary pool for UNL and University of Nebraska Medical Center faculty and an anticipated 9% increase in health insurance premiums.

The growth rate of the university budget, which NU President Ted Carter rightfully called “modest,” is less than half the state’s 2.8% average annual growth rate and well below the current inflation rate of 8% or higher.

Hopefully, the state budget that will be considered by the Legislature next year will reflect similar restraint and individual departments and agencies will find ways to efficiently and effectively allocate their resources.

Put simply, if the university, the state’s most important publicly funded institution, can make things work with a small budget increase, there is no reason to throw money at other agencies who cannot do the same.

Given the reality that inflation will increase prices for goods and services and create upward pressure on compensation, it’s unrealistic to expect that the 2023-24 NU budget will have another 1.3% increase.

But the 2022-23 budget is commendable, providing dollars and cents evidence of the prudent fiscal management begun by Carter and the university administration at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic two years ago.

And, perhaps more importantly, it continues Carter’s commitment to, in his words, “make sure that we’re giving (Nebraska students and their families) the best possible opportunity to get a world-class education at affordable prices.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0