Nebraska voters should determine the fate of LB753, the so-called “Opportunity Scholarships Act” that would entitle individuals and entities to receive tax credits by donating to the scholarship funds for private and parochial schools in Nebraska.

Approved by the Legislature and signed by Gov. Jim Pillen, the act is opposed by school boards, teachers unions, education policy organizations and advocates for students with disabilities who argue that the tax credits essentially divert public funds to private schools. Supporters argued that encouraging scholarships would open private schools to more students.

Opponents, under the umbrella of Support Our Schools Nebraska, have mounted a referendum petition drive to repeal the measure that, if sufficient signatures are gathered, will be on the November 2024 general election ballot.

That drive, which had a goal of gathering 90,000 signatures, began on May 31, the day after Pillen signed it into law.

It is, however, now being actively opposed by a group that calls itself “Keep Kids First,” which is starting a “decline to sign” campaign.

Instructively, that group is led by Elkhorn Sen. Lou Ann Linehan, who shepherded LB753 through the Legislature, Omaha Sen. Justin Wayne, Sen. Rob Clements of Elmwood, who represents part of Lancaster County, and other senators who supported the bill.

Their arguments are aimed to “correct the endless misinformation about the program from the teachers union and their well-funded political allies” — a statement that reveals the bitter political battle over school choice that pits school-choice supporters against what former governor and now U.S. Sen. Pete Ricketts once called “government schools.”

The people — often called the state’s “second house” — have been enlisted to handle decisions on contentious issues like casino gambling, Medicaid expansion and the death penalty, allowing them to overrule senators and the governor or act on issues when they refused to do so.

LB753 is that sort of contentious issue, the ramifications of which will affect every Nebraskan through their taxes and every student through its impact on schools, public and private.

For that reason, we urge voters to decline to “decline to sign” and provide enough signatures to get the repeal on the ballot and let Nebraskans next year decide whether their public funds should be diverted to private and parochial schools. If it’s the will of the people, it will be clear.