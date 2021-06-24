Editorial, 6/25: COVID taught us many lessons and much to appreciate

At first glance, seeing Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird at the podium without a mask seemed odd.

And then it just seemed right -- an indicator that Lincoln has survived its bout with COVID, though we'll never claim it's been completely eradicated. That would be thumbing our nose at fate-- or getting cocky.

Still, it feels good to say it's no longer our biggest worry.

Proof of that came when the last of the Lincoln-Lancaster County's directed health measures, this one ending all restrictions on crowd sizes, expired last Friday.

And the mayor -- and everyone else present at the city's first in-person COVID-19 media conference in more than a year -- embraced the moment by shedding their masks.

No one knows when, or if, we will ever declare a complete victory over COVID, but it feels good to say that, at least for now, we don't need to worry about a virus that caused so much global ruin.

Getting the population vaccinated continues to be a priority.

"This is the single most important and effective step you can take to protect yourself, your loved ones and your neighbors," Gaylor Baird said. "Thank you to all who have rolled up their sleeves to help end the pandemic.”