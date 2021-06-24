Editorial, 6/25: COVID taught us many lessons and much to appreciate

At first glance, seeing Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird at the podium without a mask seemed odd.
And then it just seemed right -- an indicator that Lincoln has survived its bout with COVID, though we'll never claim it's been completely eradicated. That would be thumbing our nose at fate-- or getting cocky.
Still, it feels good to say it's no longer our biggest worry.
Proof of that came when the last of the Lincoln-Lancaster County's directed health measures, this one ending all restrictions on crowd sizes, expired last Friday.
And the mayor -- and everyone else present at the city's first in-person COVID-19 media conference in more than a year -- embraced the moment by shedding their masks.
No one knows when, or if, we will ever declare a complete victory over COVID, but it feels good to say that, at least for now, we don't need to worry about a virus that caused so much global ruin.
Getting the population vaccinated continues to be a priority.
"This is the single most important and effective step you can take to protect yourself, your loved ones and your neighbors," Gaylor Baird said. "Thank you to all who have rolled up their sleeves to help end the pandemic.”
As of last week, more than 68% of Lancaster County residents over the age of 16 have initiated the vaccination process.
Months of isolation have provided a newfound appreciation for mingling, for gathering in groups again. It's one of the things that COVID taught us over the last 15 months.
There were so many other lessons absorbed. We came together in a lot of important ways. And we were driven apart by some small issues that became emblematic of big things. Who foresaw masks being a lightning rod?
COVID shone a light on the way a crisis impacts vulnerable communities faster, harder and longer. It also spotlighted a number of heroes in our community -- from the first-responders and health care heroes to the people who showed up each day for what were deemed to be "essential jobs."
It stressed the importance of actual face-to-face in-person learning, while creating trepidation over what those 15 months away from the classroom will do for a number of at-risk students. They will be a bigger focus this fall as Lincoln Public Schools tries to recover that lost year of learning.
LPS has allocated $2.6 million to hire about 40 interventionalists, certified teachers who will work with elementary students who have fallen behind in the last year. Ensuring they catch up has been deemed essential, and we couldn't agree more.
Making every effort to educate our most vulnerable children in the aftermath of COVID is another positive we can take from a challenging year, one that forced us to quickly come together to find solutions to life-and-death problems in real time.