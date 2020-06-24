Editorial, 6/25: Counties should determine mask policy

Gov. Pete Ricketts has earned generally high marks for his leadership through this pandemic. Not everyone has agreed with every directed health measure – implemented or relaxed – but Ricketts has generally provided reasonable explanations and taken common-sense approaches.
Until last week.
Holding federally provided CARES Act money hostage if counties wanted to implement a mandatory mask policy flies in the very face of Ricketts’ advice to wear a mask. Counties have been making consequential decisions that have gotten us this far. Counties understand their unique situations and risks. And counties should be given the opportunity to do what is right for their residents without fear of losing money that all American have contributed to (or will be paying off for decades to come).
"The governor encourages folks to wear masks in public." The governor’s spokesman Taylor Gage said in the very same news story in which Ricketts’ directive to counties was announced. Some encouragement.
Imagine being a county employee. What message does this send? How inconvenient is it to require those doing county business to put on a mask for the 20 minutes or an hour it might take to take a driving test or do some other business that can’t already be done online?
Where city and county workers share buildings, cities can still make masks mandatory. How would you feel being a county employee working in an office across the hall from a city office that deemed the risks high enough that the city exercised its right to issue a mask order? Vulnerable, devalued?
Ricketts’ decision came on the same day he was in Washington, D.C., seated at the right hand of President Trump to talk about small business recovery.
Nothing would help small business recover more than putting the pandemic in our national rear-view mirror. And absent a vaccine, masks are the best and cheapest tool.
Beyond questions of safety and solvency, businesses large and small have justified legal concerns about their liability related to mask wearing. The potential consequences for a business not having a mandatory mask policy or not enforcing it could be disastrous if the disease spread is traced to them. And if you were an employee, would you rather work at place that had your back and required masks or a place wasn’t taking recommended precautions?
But we’re not asking for a blanket policy. We’re simply asking that counties be allowed to make the best decision for their circumstances without fear of financial reprisal.
Masks aren’t – and never should be – a political issue. It’s science. It’s medicine. Even Governor Ricketts has acknowledged their value and intends to work with local governments to get more masks to the general public. Let counties do what they need to keep their employees and their staffs safe.
