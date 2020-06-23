Editorial, 6/24: It's time to finally take care of the Dreamers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The U.S. Supreme Court last week gave Congress the opportunity to finally get things right, to rise above political animus and party ramifications on behalf of nearly 800,000 people.

We're optimistic they'll get it right this time.

We're hopeful they'll at last find a way to grant citizenship to America's Dreamers, those children -- many of whom are now adults -- who were brought to America by undocumented parents and have found themselves mired in the slow-moving, ham-handed and too-often vengeful U.S. political machine.

Real and comprehensive immigration reform is desperately needed. But the Dreamers issue is very different and should (and could) be resolved quickly to the benefit of everyone.

The Supreme Court ruled last week the Trump administration was arbitrary and failed to give the justification needed to terminate the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals that President Barack Obama signed with an executive order in 2012

Obama knew it was a short fix at best. He bet on Congress someday putting its differences aside and doing what was best for the Dreamers and what was best for the nation.