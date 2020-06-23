Editorial, 6/24: It's time to finally take care of the Dreamers

The U.S. Supreme Court last week gave Congress the opportunity to finally get things right, to rise above political animus and party ramifications on behalf of nearly 800,000 people.
We're optimistic they'll get it right this time.
We're hopeful they'll at last find a way to grant citizenship to America's Dreamers, those children -- many of whom are now adults -- who were brought to America by undocumented parents and have found themselves mired in the slow-moving, ham-handed and too-often vengeful U.S. political machine.
Real and comprehensive immigration reform is desperately needed. But the Dreamers issue is very different and should (and could) be resolved quickly to the benefit of everyone.
The Supreme Court ruled last week the Trump administration was arbitrary and failed to give the justification needed to terminate the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals that President Barack Obama signed with an executive order in 2012
Obama knew it was a short fix at best. He bet on Congress someday putting its differences aside and doing what was best for the Dreamers and what was best for the nation.
It's long overdue. It's time for our elected officials to finally provide permanent legislative protection and ensure they are guaranteed the ability to remain in the only country most of them have ever called home.
It's also time for the city of Lincoln to pass a resolution that fully supports them and protects them from the threat of deportation. Nearly two years ago to the day, the Lincoln City Council withdrew a toothless resolution that would have urged the White House not to deport them.
We endorse nothing less than the City Council providing a sanctuary for the estimated 3,000 Dreamers in Nebraska until Congress does its job, preferably before the first vote is cast in November. The days of Dreamers being used as political pawns -- manipulated by both parties -- are done.
Make no mistake: These people are Americans. They've excelled in our schools. They've served in our military. They've entered the workforce as teachers, engineers and manufacturers.
They're integrated in our communities. They've started families and do their part to make Lincoln a city that takes care of its own.
Finally out of the shadows, we're eager to see what they can contribute to Nebraska now that the fear of deportation has been lifted -- temporarily, and, we hope someday soon, forever.
We echo the sentiments of Lincoln Chamber of Commerce President Wendy Birdsall, who understands what Dreamers bring to our community. She also sees the correlation between them and Lincoln's greatest challenge in strengthening its economy: Retaining and attracting young workers and professionals.
"DACA recipients have contributed to our local economies and are working hard to succeed academically and professionally," she wrote in a newsletter this week. "Our businesses and communities continue to benefit from their contributions despite the uncertainty surrounding the future of the DACA program."
It's time to do what's right for everyone involved. It's time for our elected officials to put people before party.
