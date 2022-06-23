Editorial, 6/24: Investment in Pinewood Bowl pays off for all

In 2011, the Lincoln City Council approved the sale of alcohol at Pinewood Bowl, the crucial first step in the transformation of the then little-used Pioneers Park amphitheater from a “stage in the park” to a top-flight venue.

That transformation, at a cost of more than $2 million, is arguably the widest reaching public-private partnership in Lincoln of the last decade, as tens of thousands have attended more than 90 concerts scheduled for the bowl. It was one of the most needed improvements to a city facility in years.

Put simply, when the ongoing concerts began with Counting Crows’ on July 28, 2012, Pinewood Bowl was operating at a bare minimum – both in front and behind the stage.

An old trailer and a small wooden building served as the artists’ “dressing rooms,” the backstage plaza was unpaved and allowed only a single truck to load-in for shows, and the front of the house had only an old ticket office and a sound-and-lighting platform that was so high that it blocked any seating placed behind it.

To remedy those issues, and turn the bowl into a professional venue that could consistently offer shows, a multi-year, $1.79 million renovation project, paid for with lodging tax dollars from the Lancaster County-directed Visitors Improvement Fund, was authorized, and ASM-Lincoln, which operates Pinnacle Bank Arena, and Mammoth, the promoter that brings shows to Pinewood, chipped in for other improvements that weren’t part of the authorized project.

That work had to begin backstage – some artists who had played the bowl said they would not return until adequate dressing rooms and other amenities were available – and it included a construction of scene shop, widening and paving the backstage plaza and the construction of a new artists’ building with dressing rooms, showers, a green room and production offices – at $775,000 the most expensive piece of the project.

Then came the improvements that were unveiled on June 12, when Jack White played the first Pinewood Bowl concert of the year. Those included a new box office, with an extended canopy the creates a new entrance for the bowl, a pair of concession stands/spotlight platforms at the top of the bowl and a revamped stage front that made the bowl safer, the stage more accessible and likely increased capacity to near 5,000 for seated shows – a concert industry “magic number.”

Some work remains to fully bring the amphitheater up to contemporary standards – it needs a new roof that is strong enough and positioned to hang the large lighting systems and video boards used by nearly every touring artist.

Even without the roof, the transformation, begun by the council, pushed forward by ASM-Lincoln and Mammoth, wisely paid for with the lodging tax dollars, and supported by the thousands who have attended the shows, has created one of the nation’s top “boutique amphitheaters” that will should Lincoln on the music map for decades to come.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0