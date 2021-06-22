Editorial, 6/23: Moving on from roundabout a wise direction

It looked like something out of the future when it was selected in July of 2015 as the winning design in a competition seeking solutions to the vexing problem of easing traffic at the intersection of 14th Street, Old Cheney Road and Warlick Boulevard.
Now the elevated roundabout is a relic of the past. The project was put on hold in December of 2019 when the cheapest bid for construction came back 7% over the $36 million the city was prepared to pay. Last week, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird estimated the cost for unconventional structure would have climbed to $44 million.
But the city announced last week that it's moving on and will be pursuing a more cost-effective, traditional intersection plan using traffic signals rather than a multilevel, multilane structure. The estimated cost -- $26 million -- is still expensive, but it's a bargain compared to the first iteration of the project.
But not acting isn't an option. Almost three years ago, estimates put 39,000 vehicles passing through the intersection. In another couple dozen years, that number could hit 59,000, an increase of more than 50%.
The intersection can be dangerous. It can be a bottleneck at busy times now. And as Lincoln grows to the southwest, with both commercial and residential development, It will only get busier and more dangerous.
Completion of the South Beltway may relieve some of the pressure on the intersection, but it won't do anything about the fundamental issues complicating traffic control there.
As aesthetically pleasing as the renderings were, the elevated roundabout -- in addition to being expensive -- wasn't universally popular. A petition drive in late 2019 -- scaled back after the city initially put the brakes on the project -- attempted to put a decision on the ballot to allow voters to delay the project until after the beltway was completed.
The group's criticisms were its cost, its untested design and questions regarding its necessity.
Growth in the area is certain. Congestion even now is an issue. And even the loudest of dissenters would concede the cost of a solution won't get cheaper any time soon.
So the city's plan to scrap the elevated roundabout, move forward with something less expensive and less experimental and save some money in the process is a welcome one.
Lincoln voters, by the slimmest of margins, approved a quarter-cent sales tax increase in April of 2019 to be spent on road repair and construction. Residents love their roads and are willing to pay. But that narrow win underscored the notion that voters seek careful stewardship of their tax dollars.
The city's decision to take a different route at 14th, Old Cheney and Warlick, sends the right message.