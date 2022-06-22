Editorial, 6/23: Drag racing on Lincoln's streets should never be allowed

Cruising main street -- and the drag racing that often ensues -- is a part of Americana that conjures up memories of James Dean in "Rebel Without a Cause."

Make no mistakes, it is not unique to Lincoln, nor is it a new issue.

Yet, it hits close to home -- and strikes a chord that is the antithesis of those seemingly innocent days of "American Graffiti" -- when people are killed in the midst of a Memorial Day weekend rally that featured too much burned rubber and not enough common sense.

So now we're left searching for answers that aren't easy to come by. How do you regulate something that isn't legal to begin with?

Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins recently abandoned a PowerPoint presentation during a community meeting in Havelock where she was talking about the uptick in traffic citations issued on O Street since the weather got warm.

The meeting offered an even mix of those who want to eliminate drag racing from our streets and those who think we need to find a place for it.

We should find universal agreement that our streets -- particularly O Street -- are not the place for it, but it's going to take time for those tickets -- and fines -- to change the mindset among those intent on breaking Lincoln's speeding laws, the chief said.

It's not the city of Lincoln's job to provide a place for this kind of pastime any more than it's the city's job to provide a place to legally smoke pot. It's illegal.

However, if there is a private entity that wants to make the investment of buying the land, getting it zoned and approved by the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission and then the Lincoln City Council, spending millions to build the facility, taking on the incredibly high insurance premiums that such a facility would require and then managing it, then by all means, you have our blessings.

It works with our race tracks throughout Nebraska. It could work for drag racing, too. But in this economy, expecting the city -- and its taxpayers -- to pony up the necessary funds to build and manage such a facility is nothing more than folly.

It's not going to happen. Nor should it.

And all that said, we admonish anyone who chooses to drive recklessly on our city streets. They endanger the lives of parents, children and common folks just looking to get somewhere.

We understand there are drag racing enthusiasts who do it the right way. They take their sport seriously and practice it on sanctioned tracks. They should be angry, too -- not at the city of Lincoln, but at those who are using our streets as their race tracks.

Street racing makes them look bad, too.

