Editorial, 6/22: Naming rights next logical step for schools

If all goes as planned, Lincoln Northwest's football team will face Ralston High on Aug. 26 at Union Bank Stadium. And the new venue will sport that name for the next two decades.

School board member and its planning committee chair Bob Rauner calls the $1.5 million naming rights deal that could be sealed with a June 28 board vote "new territory."

We call it a good deal -- for kids, taxpayers and local businesses.

"The highest priority is to make students the central focus. We want the event to be absolutely about the students," said Liz Standish, associate superintendent for business affairs.

Rauner spoke of striking a balance between a little relief for taxpayers and "not (using) our kids as advertising billboards."

LPS currently allow advertising and sponsorship opportunities in connection with public performance facilities, non-instructional print materials and the LPS website. Current policies wisely require any deal to steer clear of controversial subjects -- politics and religion to name two -- or age-inappropriate products or services.

Those already-established rules eliminate many of the pitfalls that could be associated with an expansion to corporate naming rights.

For taxpayers, the benefit is obvious. Every dollar LPS raises from another source is a dollar that doesn't have to come out of taxpayers' pocketbooks.

For spectators, additional revenue could translate into additional amenities.

For students, the influx of money will contribute to a better facility and better maintenance.

And for the businesses, it's a great way to make a statement about commitment to our community -- a way to put their money where there mouth -- and their heart -- is. Union Bank & Trust, long a generous community contributor, sets to send a message and set an example.

With name-image-likeness deals at the college level, recruiting reaching student-athletes at ever-younger ages and the potential big bucks that swirl around sports at all levels, there will be unforeseen complications and controversies.

Board members and administrators appear to have their eye on the right guiding principle -- the student experience.

The employment of naming rights deals should be thoughtful and intentional. It isn't a windfall.

These venues -- stadiums, theaters, whatever -- derive their purpose and their value from the hard work of students, teachers and coaches.

This policy rewards everyone in different ways for that hard work, and the board seems to be formulating a reasonable set of guidelines to govern this new venture.

