Editorial, 6/21: If you want football in 2020, wear your mask

In conjunction with social distancing, quarantine and contract tracing, wearing of masks “represents the most likely fighting opportunity to stop the COVID-19 pandemic.”

But Americans, from the start of the pandemic, have been sent mixed messages about the wearing of masks.

President Donald Trump, who should be leading the wearing of masks, has refused to do so, saying, during a visit to a Michigan Ford Motors plant that it “wasn’t necessary" for him.

Many others don’t wear masks, arguing that to do so impedes their “freedom of choice." Or they believe that if they are virus-free, masks aren’t needed. Or, if they live in a rural area that has been untouched by the pandemic they have no chance of infection.

Those are false assumptions. The coronavirus can turn up anywhere. Research has shown that wearing of masks protects the uninfected as well as preventing the infected from spreading the virus.

And, importantly, not wearing a mask isn’t a question of freedom of choice. It is the reverse. Wearing a mask will, more than any measure, provide freedom of choice, of opportunity to get out of home confinement, return to work, safely go out to eat, shop and socialize with friends.