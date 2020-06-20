Editorial, 6/21: If you want football in 2020, wear your mask

If you want football this fall, wear your mask.
That advice came from Alabama coach Nick Saban last month in a video aimed at Crimson Tide fans.
“All of us want to make sure we play football this fall,” a masked Saban said in the video. “And to make that happen, we must be sure we stay at home if we have symptoms, wash your hands often, follow all social distancing guidelines and please wear a mask anytime you’re around other people.”
And, as Nebraska — and the country — “opens up,” wearing masks becomes critically important to prevent a spike in coronavirus spread that could lead to a return of restrictions prohibiting mass gatherings, and, if extended into the fall, spell an end to football, among many sports and activities.
That is because, according to a study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences last week, “other mitigation measures, such as social distancing … are insufficient by themselves in protecting the public” from the coronavirus.
Rather, the researchers who analyzed the infection trend of the highly virulent, airborne-transmitted virus and mitigation measures in Wuhan, China; Italy; and New York City found that “wearing of face masks in public corresponds to the most effective means to prevent transmission.”
In conjunction with social distancing, quarantine and contract tracing, wearing of masks “represents the most likely fighting opportunity to stop the COVID-19 pandemic.”
But Americans, from the start of the pandemic, have been sent mixed messages about the wearing of masks.
President Donald Trump, who should be leading the wearing of masks, has refused to do so, saying, during a visit to a Michigan Ford Motors plant that it “wasn’t necessary" for him.
Many others don’t wear masks, arguing that to do so impedes their “freedom of choice." Or they believe that if they are virus-free, masks aren’t needed. Or, if they live in a rural area that has been untouched by the pandemic they have no chance of infection.
Those are false assumptions. The coronavirus can turn up anywhere. Research has shown that wearing of masks protects the uninfected as well as preventing the infected from spreading the virus.
And, importantly, not wearing a mask isn’t a question of freedom of choice. It is the reverse. Wearing a mask will, more than any measure, provide freedom of choice, of opportunity to get out of home confinement, return to work, safely go out to eat, shop and socialize with friends.
And, yes, mask-wearing will make it possible to play and watch football.
So if you want to see the Huskers, your favorite NFL team or the high school gridders strap on their helmets and shoulder pads and take to the field in a couple of months, strap on your mask today.
Janicek should quit now
Back in April, the Journal Star editorial board endorsed Chris Janicek in the Democratic primary race for U.S. Senate. Last week, information came to light about a sexually explicit text he sent to a group about a female campaign worker. The appalling text and his beyond-inadequate attempt at an apology are grounds to disqualify him from consideration as a candidate. The Democratic Party has already asked him to end his candidacy. He has refused.
With this new information, the Journal Star editorial board rescinds any support of Janicek and joins those calling for him to drop out of the Senate race. We denounce his actions unequivocally. Voters deserve better choices. It is a privilege to be on the ballot, a privilege Janicek no longer merits.
