Editorial, 6/20: Biden’s '30x30 plan' is no land grab, would be good for Nebraska

Gov. Pete Ricketts has taken his show on the road in recent weeks, visiting all corners of the state with town halls explicitly opposing President Joe Biden’s suggestion to protect 30% of U.S. water and land.

“This fight is now in our own backyard,” Ricketts recently told a crowd in Clay Center. “We are on the front lines. We are in the trenches.”

For what battle has Nebraska become ground zero? The idea of taking care of natural resources is a positive one that should transcend artificial political boundaries.

Biden’s proposal – which Ricketts is correct will certainly require more flesh on its rather thin skeleton – isn’t about violating private property rights. It’s a call back to the days of a more cooperative America, one where people of all ideologies worked toward the common good.

In this case, it's aiming to combat climate change to create a brighter future.

The president’s pitch is an entirely voluntary plan – one that builds upon the legacy of conservation efforts already employed by Nebraska farmers and landowners without seizing an inch of private property – that seeks to achieve a worthwhile goal despite being obscured by misinformation.