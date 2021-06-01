Editorial, 6/2: Travel lifts spirits and state's economy

With Memorial Day in the rearview mirror, summer travel season is heating up, and that's great news for Nebraska and Nebraskans.

A detailed report Sunday highlighted the strange year that was -- shaped by COVID and quarantines, masks and measures of the directed health kind -- and what the summer of 2021 might bring. And another piece of the coverage highlighted destinations next door and nearby for Nebraskans ready to get away.

The package of stories left two strong impressions.

The first is the growth and opportunity presented by tourism for businesses across the state. Big-city attractions -- zoos, museums, performing arts venues, fine dining -- are top of mind for many. But the speed bump that 2020 was on our road to tourism growth helped us see the promise of tourism in some of the smallest and most remote communities in the state.

Getting away from it all -- literally -- became an imperative as folks sought open spaces and social distance. Nebraska has an almost limitless supply.

Clever marketing helps, but Nebraska has the goods to back it up when it comes to tourism destinations. And as entrepreneurs learn, adapt and grow, the state will benefit from the added economic diversity.