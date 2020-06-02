Editorial, 6/2: How can we each fight racism, improve Lincoln?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We have taken the unusual step of putting today's Journal Star editorial board opinion on Page A1 due to the importance of the topic.

We may share a community, but people of color sometimes live in a very different place.

Sometimes, the people sworn to protect and serve do the opposite. The death of George Floyd under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer was another reminder of that, one many African Americans didn’t need.

The incident and the following outcry was a stark depiction — captured on video — of something many white Americans don’t want to believe is systemic racism.

The aftershocks have been felt far and wide — including here in Lincoln, where consecutive nights of protests have brought thousands into the streets. While many demonstrated peacefully, others lashed out in frustration and rage.

The protests by people of color everywhere — Lincoln included — are rooted in centuries of historical oppression and huge issues like slavery and lynchings. Recent events have only intensified frustration with displays of bigotry, injustice and countless daily incidents of prejudice on a personal level.