Editorial, 6/2: Airport lands new flight and new opportunity

The Lincoln Airport -- and by extension, Lincoln -- got some good news last week with the announcement that United Airlines was adding a third destination to its flight offerings starting Sept. 1.

The Airport Authority approved the contract last week to add daily service to Houston, on top of current destinations of Chicago and Denver. United is expected to finalize the deal this week.

David Haring, airport executive director, expects once-daily flights on 50-seat regional jets to leave in the early morning and return in the evening, what he calls "an ideal schedule for us as business market."

The United hub at Houston George Bush International Airport puts Lincoln a single flight from destinations in Mexico, the Caribbean and south and central America.

When Delta -- with flights to Minneapolis and Atlanta -- pulled out of Lincoln earlier this year, it was tough blow at a time when the airport is undergoing a $55 million renovation and expansion.

The optics were less than ideal -- fixing up an airport that just lost a chunk of service -- but the fact is that facilities -- along with flight selection and ticket prices -- can help draw passengers. And passengers, along with financial incentives, can help draw airlines.

So Lincoln is poised to recoup the travel losses it sustained to COVID and competition from Omaha and, to a lesser extent, Grand Island, which has flights to popular recreational destination Phoenix and Las Vegas.

One new flight from United won't fix everything that ails Lincoln's airport. It still needs to win over travelers.

Director Haring, who has been on the job since 2014, told the Journal Star's Matt Olberding in January that the airport needs to rethink some strategies. While it's always been focused on good business travel destinations, Haring suggested that leisure carriers. Allegiant, which flies out of Grand Island and Omaha but ended its Lincoln service long ago, may not be a likely candidate, but there are others.

For the right traveler, Lincoln is a perfect option. A short drive, easy parking, short walks to the gate and uncrowded security checkpoints. Price and choice -- two key factors in travelers' decisions -- are places Lincoln can improve.

A smaller airport like Lincoln doesn't have a big margin for error. A pandemic, a lost carrier or a lost flight can have a big impact. But United's news is welcome. Lincoln Airport doesn't need to rival Eppley in Omaha, but it needs to find its niche. A solid airport is part of the foundation of a solid community.

