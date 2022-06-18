Editorial, 6/19: 2 solid picks but Pansing Brooks has the edge

On June 28, 1st Congressional District voters will choose between Mike Flood and Patty Pansing Brooks in a special election to fill the unexpired term of former Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, who resigned in March after being convicted on federal charges of lying to federal agents and trying to conceal the source of $30,000 in foreign money to his campaign.

Selected by their parties after winning their respective primaries last month, Republican Flood and Democrat Pansing Brooks will meet again in November.

Both candidates are very well qualified. Both have served well in the Nebraska Legislature and have shown the ability to work effectively in the legislative process to Congress.

The pair has contrasting areas of strength as well. Flood, who has represented the Norfolk area for two-plus legislative terms, is strongly grounded in agricultural issues and would be well prepared to tackle policies that impact Nebraska’s largest industry and the rural communities that make up, geographically, the majority of the district.

Pansing Brooks, who has served two legislative terms representing central Lincoln, is particularly well versed in more urban issues, economic development, affordable housing, health care, criminal justice and prison reform.

Pansing Brooks also has espoused proactive efforts addressing alternative energy and climate change, the long term effects of which could devastatingly impact the state and country, and has prioritized support of our increasingly diverse population, with protections against discrimination on race and sexual orientation and an emphasis on human rights.

The most critical quality needed by the district’s next representative, however, isn’t related to a stance on a specific issue or a detailed political philosophy. It is an ability to bring people together, both outside Congress and within working across the aisle to find ways to address complicated, divisive issues that can be broadly supported.

As a Democrat working in what former Gov. J.J. Exon called the “non-partisan Republican Legislature,” Pansing Brooks has had to do just that in her eight years in the Unicameral. And she has made working together for all Nebraskans a centerpiece of her campaign.

In contrast, Flood, who has taken a seeming turn to the right since his time as speaker of the Legislature, has campaigned largely on a partisan basis, pressing, for example, the “Biden/Pelosi economy” and stressing his conservatism more than a desire to represent and include all sides.

Editorial boards, like functioning political bodies, operate on the principle of consensus rather than unanimity, we recognize two solid candidates with two different visions.

But for the reasons above, along with her positions that align with positions we have long espoused, the Journal Star editorial board endorses Patty Pansing Brooks in the special election.

