Editorial, 6/18: Seed company AltEn cleanup a positive, but only first, step

For more than five years, seed companies sent pesticide-treated seed to the AltEn ethanol plant to be turned into biofuel. Contaminated byproducts from that process were sold as distiller’s grain to Mead area farmers and applied on fields, where it proved to be a deadly pollutant.
Contaminated wastewater also left the plant via a drainage ditch and overflowed its lagoon system.
That pollution produced an environmental disaster, forced the plant to shut down, triggered a state lawsuit against AltEn and will require a massive cleanup that has just begun.
The projected cleanup cost has not been determined. But it is likely to be millions of dollars.
Last week, six companies that shipped pesticide-treated seed to the plant, commendably, stepped up to shoulder the cost of cleaning up the solid and liquid waste from the plant
“We believe it’s our responsibility to be part of it for the people of Mead and the agricultural industry in general,” Mark Bowers, a Bayer senior remediation manager, told the Journal Star’s Chris Dunker.
The application of the AltEn Facility Response Group -- made up of Bayer, Corteva Agriscience, Syngenta, AgReliant Genetics, Beck’s Superior Hybrids and Winfield Solutions, a subsidiary of Land-O-Lakes -- to the Nebraska Voluntary Cleanup Program created a sense relief for Mead area residents and landowners and, more broadly, all Nebraskans, whose taxes might have been used to pay for the cleanup.
The agreement with the state requires the group to continue current AltEn cleanup efforts until a long-term plan is developed and, after public review, approved by Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy.
Cleanup efforts so far have focused on drawing down the wastewater lagoons to safer levels, erecting berms to control storm water runoff from the more than 84,000 tons of pesticide-laden distiller’s grain left on the site and removing and properly disposing of that grain.
Two key questions about the cleanup and agreement remain. The most pressing is how far from the plant will the company-funded cleanup extend. The wastewater has run some four miles from the plant, and the extent of soil contamination has not been determined.
If the company cleanup is confined to only the plant grounds, the mitigation costs for the surrounding area will likely have to be borne by taxpayers. That question needs to be definitively answered by the NDEE as soon as possible.
The second question is, simply, how to prevent a similar disaster from happening again.
As it is selling off assets, it appears that the AltEn plant will not operate again anytime soon -- or ever. That provides localized prevention.
But the state, which, after legislative action this spring, prohibits the use of pesticide-treated seed in ethanol plants, must be vigilant in its enforcement of that ban and in monitoring the grains that are used at any of Nebraska's plants.