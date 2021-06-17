Editorial, 6/18: Seed company AltEn cleanup a positive, but only first, step

The agreement with the state requires the group to continue current AltEn cleanup efforts until a long-term plan is developed and, after public review, approved by Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy.

Cleanup efforts so far have focused on drawing down the wastewater lagoons to safer levels, erecting berms to control storm water runoff from the more than 84,000 tons of pesticide-laden distiller’s grain left on the site and removing and properly disposing of that grain.

Two key questions about the cleanup and agreement remain. The most pressing is how far from the plant will the company-funded cleanup extend. The wastewater has run some four miles from the plant, and the extent of soil contamination has not been determined.

If the company cleanup is confined to only the plant grounds, the mitigation costs for the surrounding area will likely have to be borne by taxpayers. That question needs to be definitively answered by the NDEE as soon as possible.

The second question is, simply, how to prevent a similar disaster from happening again.

As it is selling off assets, it appears that the AltEn plant will not operate again anytime soon -- or ever. That provides localized prevention.

But the state, which, after legislative action this spring, prohibits the use of pesticide-treated seed in ethanol plants, must be vigilant in its enforcement of that ban and in monitoring the grains that are used at any of Nebraska's plants.

