The Malone Community Center needs a new, larger building.

To that end, Malone, located at 23rd and U streets, has embarked on a $20 million project that will demolish the aging, 14,000-square-foot, 1980s structure that it has outgrown and build a new, three-story, 54,000-square-foot building on the same site.

The Malone Center, which sits in the area where many of Lincoln’s first Black residents lived, was founded in 1955 through a reorganization of the Lincoln Urban League, whose founders were determined to improve social and economic conditions and increase understanding among all races.

Six decades later, under the leadership of Executive Director John Goodwin, the Malone Center’s programming has grown dramatically, aiming at introducing youth to a culture rooted in success while serving more than 1,000 children and families in the community.

“Our vision is to create unity and prosperity in Lincoln and eliminate generational poverty,” Goodwin told the City Council two weeks ago. “This is for the community center for the next 50-100 years.”

That vision for youth is being implemented through a series of innovative STEM-based programs, including the Flying Classroom, which is based on the global adventures of Captain Barrington Irving, the young person and first African American to fly solo around the world, and Stem Sports, which combines physical activities in various sports with science.

Two other valuable programs directly address Lincoln’s needs and issues: Take Pause, which creates positive interactions between Lincoln Police officers and teens, building trust and mutual understanding and better community-based policing, and The Malone Young Men & Women’s Business Leadership Academy, that’s focused on youth coaching to teach skills and develop qualities to prepare future community and business leaders.

The center also operates a child care center, after-school and athletic programs and a nationally recognized maternal wellness initiative.

Put simply, the Malone Center building is outdated and outgrown and can’t accommodate all the programs. It is particularly undersized for big annual events, such as Saturday’s Juneteenth celebration that brings in more than 1,000 people.

The new building will have office space, classrooms, dedicated program space, flexible shared community space — including a computer lab — and a high school-sized gymnasium with locker rooms, restrooms and bleachers and a modern kitchen

The project is already underway. Goodwin’s City Council appearance came during a hearing for a special permit for the new building and for the city to vacate an old alley next to the building, selling it to Malone for $1, to be used for additional parking.

The Malone Center received a $1.5 million grant of federal American Rescue Plan Act funds and has raised another $2.5 million for the project.

Malone officials are confident they will be able to raise the money needed to bring the project to fruition. Demolition is expected to begin next year with the new building opening by the end of 2025.

One would be hard-pressed to find a project more deserving of community support. The Journal Star editorial board urges businesses, foundations and individuals to consider contributions to Malone to make up the $16 million needed for the building that will allow the center to continue and expand the programming and events that are vital for the community.