Editorial, 6/18: Broadband only one way to connect with students

Inside of two months until the start of another school year, there’s so much we still don’t know.
Will COVID-19 have loosened its grip on our community – and around the state – enough that school can start? How will districts adapt? Alternating days? Smaller classes? Later first days?
Almost certainly distance learning – and teaching -- will figure into a post-COVID school structure. After all, students in many districts were already toting Chromebooks and tablets to and from classes even before our world turned upside down.
A collaborative effort by the Journal Star, the Omaha World-Herald, the Columbus Telegram, the Scottsbluff Star-Herald and other Nebraska newspapers on Sunday, showed how far some districts have come and how far some have to go to give every learner equitable access to the tools necessary for distance learning. But tools are only part of the story.
Obviously, broadband access is an enormous issue, and it’s generally out of the hands of local school districts. Nebraska education commissioner Matt Blomstedt recognizes the state’s role in helping to get a larger percentage of kids connected. Sunday’s story reported that the Rural Broadband Task Force said 12% of students younger than 18 had no home internet subscription. That doesn’t count students with connections too slow to handle routine work.
Students – and teachers – need reliable access to broadband. And as a side note, getting broadband to remote areas in the state for students means it’s also there for grown-ups and their businesses.
There, too, remain districts that don’t have enough computers to send one home with every student. Work remains to be done here as well.
That’s the hardware involved in leveling the educational playing field for students. But there’s also the “software,” the less tangible challenges that districts must acknowledge and help students face – inequalities exposed by the pandemic.
Some students don’t live in a broadband desert, but with their family’s economic situation, they might as well.
There are learners who are pressed into childcare duties while parents work. There are children without a good place to study. There are youth who don’t have access to adequate technical support or academic encouragement. There are students with special needs or who require significant accommodations. Distance learning adds a burden to a a parent or caregiver who may be struggling just to put food on the table.
Reaching each learner where she or he lives – literally and figuratively -- will be this fall’s challenge. Teachers are used to dealing with summer slide, getting kids back up to speed after three months off. With COVID, students have been out of classrooms for six months – so the slide will be steeper for some youth.
Educators’ technological issues require immediate attention, regardless of what education looks like in the short term and the long run. But solving them will be only a part of the equation that will ensure student success. How to connect with kids in need – in a very real, non-virtual way – will be biggest challenge.
