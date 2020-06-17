Editorial, 6/18: Broadband only one way to connect with students

Students – and teachers – need reliable access to broadband. And as a side note, getting broadband to remote areas in the state for students means it’s also there for grown-ups and their businesses.

There, too, remain districts that don’t have enough computers to send one home with every student. Work remains to be done here as well.

That’s the hardware involved in leveling the educational playing field for students. But there’s also the “software,” the less tangible challenges that districts must acknowledge and help students face – inequalities exposed by the pandemic.

Some students don’t live in a broadband desert, but with their family’s economic situation, they might as well.

There are learners who are pressed into childcare duties while parents work. There are children without a good place to study. There are youth who don’t have access to adequate technical support or academic encouragement. There are students with special needs or who require significant accommodations. Distance learning adds a burden to a a parent or caregiver who may be struggling just to put food on the table.