Editorial, 6/17: Much to learn from fairness ordinance process

City Council member Bennie Shobe rightly believes that it is wrong to allow one group of people to vote on the civil rights of another. So he provided the deciding council vote to rescind the fairness ordinance that would have extended protections in city code to include gender and sexual orientation.

Shobe, who supports the ordinance, and three other council members voted to rescind the ordinance, which passed on 5-0 council vote in February. A similar measure passed in 2012 but was never implemented.

Those in favor of rescinding the ordinance did so to avoid putting the measure on the ballot – forced by a successful petition drive led by the Nebraska Family Alliance – in part because they did not want to “go to war” over the measure and in part because some ordinance supporters said they were unprepared to wage a ballot box battle and feared an election loss.

Three members of the council, Sändra Washington, who introduced the ordinance, Tammy Ward and Jane Raybould, opposed Richard McGinness’ move to rescind the ordinance, arguing that the measure should be put to a vote where, in a city that has three openly gay council members, it would, they said, likely be approved.

Conservative complaints that the drafting of the ordinance was a less than transparent process, that there was no attempt to reach out to opponents before it was written and introduced and that the supporters failed to “educate” the public on what the ordinance would – and, importantly would not -- do all have some validity. In addition, there will be those whose concerns are rooted in their religion.

But it is hard to imagine how a fully transparent process that included opponents could have come up with a compromise that did not, by cutting out and restricting protections, essentially gut the ordinance.

Nor, in our bitterly divided society, is it easy to envision a dialogue that doesn't devolve into oversimplification and fear-mongering.

The fear that the transgender community could become targets in the debate was part of the reason that Tom Beckius and James Michael Bowers joined Shobe and McGinnis in voting to rescind the ordinance. But they, and the rest of the council, want to bring back a fairness ordinance, when time and conditions are right.

It is notable that Omaha passed a similar ordinance a decade ago, with nary a peep of controversy since. The Lincoln measure, however, has been caught up in an increasingly bitter culture war that, sadly, appears unlikely to recede any time soon.

Unless proponents are willing to put it on the ballot and risk defeat at the polls, there’s no sense in repeating the pass-then-rescind charade for a third time.

Rather, those who favor some kind of legal protection, including the Journal Star editorial board, will have to admit that, in this case, at this time, Lincoln may not be the progressive, welcoming community that we imagine it to be. It may require federal Civil Rights Act rules to provide necessary protections.

