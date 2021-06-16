Editorial, 6/17: Keystone XL pipeline's time came and went

There was a time when the Keystone XL pipeline, which was officially declared dead and laid to rest last week after more than a decade of legal wangling, made perfect sense.
In fact, when it first came to our attention sometime in 2009, this editorial board was in favor of it. It supported the project because of the safety of pipelines relative to other forms of transporting oil, such as rail, and the construction jobs it promised to bring.
That was at a time when America was digging itself out of the Great Recession. Jobs -- any jobs -- were considered a good thing, as were the easement payments landowners would have received to subsidize their income at a time when their farms were struggling.
A dozen years later, we've done an about face. We support doing away with the pipeline because our world today is a far different place than it was back then and continued delays made the pipeline increasingly less feasible.
And when you look to the future -- a minimum of three years of construction before the first drop of tar-sands oil would have flowed from Canada -- America's automakers are betting billions of dollars that consumers will soon be moving toward electric vehicles, which would reduce our dependency on fossil fuels and the need for this pipeline.
When Joe Biden signed an executive order halting the pipeline shortly after taking his presidential oath in January, it marked the beginning of the end for the project. TC Energy made it official last week after Canadian officials failed to persuade Biden to reverse the executive order.
But make no mistake, Biden would have never stopped the pipeline were it not for a handful of Nebraskans, who proved to be the project's lone impediment.
The grassroots coalition of environmentalists, farmers, ranchers and property-rights advocates who fought the pipeline every step of the way can officially celebrate a victory. They took what many deemed to be an economic issue and forced everyone to see the environmental side of it.
"It’s a great day for Mother Earth,” said Larry Wright Jr., chairman of the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska, whose ancestral land in north-central Nebraska was along the route.
Over the years, the pipeline had become emblematic of the tensions between economic development and curbing the fossil fuel emissions that are causing climate change. The Obama administration rejected it, but President Donald Trump revived it. Biden's decision -- to undo a Trump executive order while following suit with his former boss -- was a foregone conclusion.