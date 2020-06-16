Editorial, 6/17: City, state must boost LGBTQ protections after Supreme Court ruling

Efforts to end workplace discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity stalled for years in both Lincoln and Nebraska.
At the County-City Building, a petition drive suspended the Fairness Ordinance passed in 2012 by the Lincoln City Council. Four blocks west on Lincoln Mall, at the Nebraska State Capitol, legislation offered annually by state senators hit roadblocks each time.
Monday’s landmark ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court, at long last, ensures these protections are extended to LGBTQ Nebraskans – and Americans at large – and guarantees them the legal equality afforded by the Civil Rights Act of 1964.
But the court’s decision mustn’t be the end of the road. Lincoln’s Fairness Ordinance needs to be updated in light of Monday’s news and passed by the City Council.
Only 22% of LGBTQ workers are protected by existing local ordinances, according to reporting by the Journal Star’s JoAnne Young, compared to the one in three who report discrimination. Of Nebraska’s largest cities, only Omaha has an active nondiscrimination ordinance on the books, while Lincoln and Grand Island merely bar discrimination in public employment only.
The Fairness Ordinance remains unenforceable, following a successful push to require a public vote before it takes effect. But a key piece of the 2012 ordinance – employment discrimination – is now a moot point. However, the language by the council also sought to ban discrimination in housing and public accommodation.
Therefore, it’s time to scrap the out-of-date Fairness Ordinance and begin anew by focusing on the aspects unaddressed by the Supreme Court. That would require the City Council to restart the process, but it would also end the legal limbo that has left LGBTQ Lincolnites’ civil rights up in the air for nearly a decade.
Meanwhile, Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln will bring her anti-discrimination measure, LB627, back when the Legislature convenes next month as her priority bill.
She’s correct that the legislation, which simply seeks to add “sexual orientation and gender identity” into protected employment classes in state law, sends a strong message to prospective residents and employers that Nebraska is a welcoming, accepting state. The fact it’s been stymied by committee votes and filibusters for so long broadcasts to the contrary as Nebraska faces a looming workforce shortfall.
Remember that Nebraska’s state motto is “Equality before the law.” Regardless of Nebraskans’ sexual orientation or gender identity, that ideal applies to all of them equally.
Following the welcome news of the Supreme Court’s decision Monday, the Lincoln City Council and Nebraska Legislature should follow the court by codifying measures that further protect LGBTQ individuals from discrimination.
