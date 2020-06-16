Editorial, 6/17: City, state must boost LGBTQ protections after Supreme Court ruling

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Efforts to end workplace discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity stalled for years in both Lincoln and Nebraska.

At the County-City Building, a petition drive suspended the Fairness Ordinance passed in 2012 by the Lincoln City Council. Four blocks west on Lincoln Mall, at the Nebraska State Capitol, legislation offered annually by state senators hit roadblocks each time.

Monday’s landmark ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court, at long last, ensures these protections are extended to LGBTQ Nebraskans – and Americans at large – and guarantees them the legal equality afforded by the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

But the court’s decision mustn’t be the end of the road. Lincoln’s Fairness Ordinance needs to be updated in light of Monday’s news and passed by the City Council.

Only 22% of LGBTQ workers are protected by existing local ordinances, according to reporting by the Journal Star’s JoAnne Young, compared to the one in three who report discrimination. Of Nebraska’s largest cities, only Omaha has an active nondiscrimination ordinance on the books, while Lincoln and Grand Island merely bar discrimination in public employment only.