Editorial, 6/16: Thanks are long overdue for all we ask of our teachers

If we haven't said it lately -- and chances are we haven't -- thank you to our educators.

They are the grade-school teachers who do the heavy lifting, the middle school teachers who add to our children's learning base and those high school teachers who help shape young adults into members of society.

There's nothing simple about the job -- especially in the 21st century.

If COVID hadn't already reminded folks of the heavy responsibility of teachers, a recent shooting in a Texas grade school that killed 19 young students and two teachers is a sobering reminder of the potential dangers of the job.

The Associated Press recently wrote that standing in front of a classroom today seems to ask the impossible from teachers. Already expected to be guidance counselors, social workers, surrogate parents and more to their students, teachers are now sometimes called on to be protectors, too.

That has created a new level of stress that can't be mitigated by a mere thank you, a plate of cookies, a coffee shop gift card or even a pay raise, which most would agree is deserved.

We need to understand and ease this stress if we hope for them to continue growing as educators and expect others to enter this noble field.

We're learning there's no guarantee of that. Omaha Public Schools announced recently that more than 1,250 teachers retired from the profession this year, most believing they would feel more valued doing something else.

That's a loss, one that won't be quickly corrected by the school district's human resources department. The positions will be filled, but some very good teachers gave up on their profession. That's a big loss.

It should also be a warning sign to everyone -- Lincoln Public Schools, included.

Job retention is one of the biggest challenges facing corporate America today. It's no different with our school districts, which should be doing all they can to keep our best teachers engaged and incentivized to do the job.

Unfortunately, they are dealing with a different aspect of the post-pandemic world. Nearly two years of Zoom learning gave birth to a number of bad habits that students brought back to campus with them.

A year of behavioral issues with students, many of whom adapted slowly to being back in the classroom, was quickly made apparent. At home, online classes lacked the discipline and attention many students needed.

It was just more added stress in a job that has only grown more difficult in these difficult times. We need to acknowledge the pressure our teachers are facing, while finding ways to mitigate it.

And in the meantime, we need to show our appreciation for what they do.

