Editorial, 6/16: Librarian change would have a ripple effect

School librarians have always done more than read to students and track down overdue-book violators.

Even before the age of computers, librarians were often the folks charged with teaching us how to learn, how to find -- amid tens of thousands of books, periodicals and filmstrips -- what we needed for an assignment or research paper.

Now, with so much information available via computer, tablet, Chromebook or even smartphone, school librarians can help students navigate the internet, weigh credibility and think critically about sources.

That's why a proposed rule change to the state Department of Education's accreditation rules is so concerning. Currently, part of accreditation process sets a per-school standard for library staffing based on the number of students in the school.

The more students in a school, the more librarians. Makes sense.

Under the proposed rule change, all districts, regardless of size, would be required to have one half-time, certified school librarian with an adult or paraprofessional in charge of each school's library. That's one part-time librarian for a district of 50,000 or 50.