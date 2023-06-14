Nebraska now has a voter identification law that is serviceable, workable and lawful, thanks to the Legislature, which enacted the best possible measure to implement the voter-approved constitutional requirement.

Under the law signed by Gov. Jim Pillen, voters will be able to use IDs issued by the federal government, state of Nebraska, local governments or Nebraska colleges, as long as they have the person’s name and photo to fulfill the amendment’s language that “qualified” voters present “valid photographic” ID before casting a ballot.

Military and veteran IDs, tribal IDs and patient records with photos kept by nursing homes, assisted-living facilities and hospitals also will be accepted as will expired documents. Voters who go to the polls without valid ID will be able to cast a provisional ballot and have their ID verified within a week of the election.

Importantly, those who cast mail-in ballots will have to include the number from their Nebraska driver’s license or state ID card or a copy of an accepted ID document along with their ballot.

Taken together, that wide range of acceptable IDs, the provisional ballot possibility and the mail-in ballot provisions combine to make voting as easy as possible under the amendment approved by voters last year.

Nor should these changes dramatically suppress the vote, which, it appears was the intent of the national GOP push for voter ID and other voting restrictions, such as reducing the number of polling places, that arose following the 2020 elections and then-President Donald Trump’s unfounded claims of voting irregularities and a stolen election that led to the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Sen. Julie Slama of Dunbar, who was one of the public leaders of the petition drive and subsequent campaign for the amendment, which was funded by the Ricketts and Peed families, cast the lone “no” vote on LB514, after having filibustered the measure before each round of passage.

Slama had proposed requiring a signature from a registered Nebraska voter, a notary public or a military notary confirming they had seen an early voter’s photo ID, and that check would have to take place when voters returned the ballot, not when it was requested, a plan intended to reduce to a minimum early voting, which election results in Nebraska and nationally show favors Democrats and progressives.

After arguing that the bill wasn’t conservative enough and that voter ID was in the hands of those who opposed the amendment, Slama, at the bill’s passage, called it “voter ID without voter ID” and argued that it was unconstitutional and will be challenged in court. Those challenges may come but are almost certain to be rejected.

Nebraska didn’t need voter ID. There have been few instances of voter fraud in the state, ever. But since voters were convinced that ID was needed, the new law was the best possible way to to implement voter ID without limiting early ballots and suppressing overall voting.