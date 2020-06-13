Editorial, 6/14: Tribes need more help in fighting COVID

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As the number of new COVID-19 cases in Nebraska declines, and the state starts to “open up” after months of restrictions on businesses and gatherings, the state’s Indian reservations remain coronavirus hotspots, with cases climbing in Thurston County, home to the Winnebago Indian Reservation and most of the Omaha Indian Reservation.

As of last week, Winnebago and Omaha cases added up to 95 of the county’s 110 total cases. That number may not immediately appear to be high. But, to compare, Nemaha County, which like Thurston County has a population of about 7,000, has reported just four confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Sadly, that infection rate for Natives is echoed, if not amplified across the country. In Wyoming, Natives have had 22% of the confirmed COVID-19 cases yet make up less than 3% of the state’s population.

According to a compilation by the American Indian Studies Center at UCLA, if Native tribes were counted as states, the five most infected states in the country would be tribes -- all with more than 2,000 cases per 100,000 population, far higher than that of New York, the most infected state.

The increase of reported cases in Nebraska is, in part, a result of increased testing and some Winnebago residents who work at meatpacking plants that have experienced COVID-19 outbreaks.