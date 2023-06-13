While this space is usually filled with the Editorial Board's view on one topic or another, it's not unusual for us to set aside our dives into divisive issues of the day to honor and celebrate a community member for his or her contributions to Lincoln or Nebraska.

Often he or she has appeared in dozens of Journal Star stories related to good works and civic service.

What's unusual today is that we honor someone whose name has been in the newspaper more than almost anyone else -- not as a newsmaker, but as a byline.

Journal Star political writer Don Walton's last day was Sunday, after more than six and a half decades of service to Lincoln and Nebraska readers.

His even-handed, steady coverage and insightful Monday column kept readers informed and politicians on their toes. He was trusted by people across the political spectrum. His profiles gave readers a glimpse of the people they could elect or had just elected.

Walton adapted to new methods of reaching readers, as the deliberate nature of print media gave way to the immediacy of digital news. But no matter how fast he worked, Walton chose his words carefully. He covered the news with care because he respected the process, appreciated his readers and loved the state.

When the process became harder to respect, when coalition-building and compromise gave way to sharp elbows and soundbites, Walton stood by his ideals, which were rooted in civility.

Behind the byline, Walton gave as much to journalism as he did to readers. He spent time helping, instructing and advising student journalists at UNL. And within the Journal Star's newsroom, Walton was a mentor and example to generations of journalists, who were witnesses to Walton's tenacity and deep knowledge, which allowed him to tell the stories of today as well as put them in the context of history.

The common thread between his work as a reporter and a mentor was that he built relationships on trust and integrity. He wasn't there just for the big story or for the splashy headline. He was there for the long haul.

In a world where some journalists consider their own presence the most interesting part of a story, Walton was humble, wise and observant, insistent that even his departure was hardly newsworthy.

But, after a remarkable career, it is. So we end this the only way we could.

Finishing up:

Thank you, Don.