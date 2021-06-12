Editorial, 6/13: Housing market issues hit all in the pocketbook

Mullen has no intention of selling, which means, like most Lincoln homeowners who are staying put, he is carrying a bigger portion of the county's tax burden.

Property tax revenue for schools and local governments is based on property valuations, which will be finalized in August. Those governments will figure their budgets, and property owners will get a tax statement sometime in October. The biggest chunk of that — more than 60% — comes from Lincoln Public Schools. (This is partly the result of inconsistent and inadequate state aid.)

The Lancaster County Assessor's Office website explains the assessed values of residential homes are primarily determined using sale prices of comparable homes in the area. Commercial properties are valued using comparable sales but also rely on more specific information, like rental rates, vacancy rates or market capitalization, which are necessary to perform an income approach to estimate market value.

The assessor’s office says it did little with commercial properties this year, Ogden said, because they’re waiting to see whether the effects of the pandemic turn out to be long-term. They made a substantial adjustment in apartments and multi-family homes, he said.