Editorial, 6/13: Housing market issues hit all in the pocketbook

What do you get when you cross a seller's market with a long period of low-interest rates and a lack of houses for sale, leading to multiple offers on a property and buyers offering well over the asking price?
“It’s sort of what I call a sick market," Lancaster County Assessor Rob Ogdon told Journal Star city reporter Margaret Reist last week. "There aren’t enough properties for the people who want them, so it’s just not healthy. But it is what it is, until we get it sorted out.”
Sorting it out could take some time. In the meantime, Ogden mailed out more than 100,000 property valuation notices last week.
Overall, the average increase in the county was 10.75%, though a few properties saw a drop in value and others stayed the same.
And then there were examples that defied logic, like the story of a man with a 675-square-foot house, built in the early 1900s in the South Bottoms. For reasons unknown to John Mullen, his house saw a 42% valuation to more than $96,000, which was both alarming and insulting, he said.
“That’s just rude,” said Mullen, owner of the bungalow. “Ninety-eight thousand, four hundred dollars for this old house is outrageous.”
Mullen has no intention of selling, which means, like most Lincoln homeowners who are staying put, he is carrying a bigger portion of the county's tax burden.
Property tax revenue for schools and local governments is based on property valuations, which will be finalized in August. Those governments will figure their budgets, and property owners will get a tax statement sometime in October. The biggest chunk of that — more than 60% — comes from Lincoln Public Schools. (This is partly the result of inconsistent and inadequate state aid.)
The Lancaster County Assessor's Office website explains the assessed values of residential homes are primarily determined using sale prices of comparable homes in the area. Commercial properties are valued using comparable sales but also rely on more specific information, like rental rates, vacancy rates or market capitalization, which are necessary to perform an income approach to estimate market value.
The assessor’s office says it did little with commercial properties this year, Ogden said, because they’re waiting to see whether the effects of the pandemic turn out to be long-term. They made a substantial adjustment in apartments and multi-family homes, he said.
Those who disagree with their assessments can schedule a hearing. The protest has to be postmarked or filed with the County Clerk’s Office no later than June 30. However, be warned it's seldom that a disputed assessment is overturned.