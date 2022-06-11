Editorial, 6/12: Changing face of city requires new approaches to recruitment, hiring

Nearly 90% of Lincoln city employees are white and just under a third are women.

Those numbers are, perhaps, not surprising. But they certainly don’t reflect the demographics of the city, where women make up just over half of the population and non-Hispanic whites 79% of the people, with Hispanics at 6%, Blacks, Asians and bi-racial people at 4% each.

As the city continues to grow and become more diverse, those numbers need to change.

“We want our city government staff to reflect the city we live and work in,” said Lincoln-Lancaster County Human Resources Director Barb McIntyre. “That helps the community connect with us.”

To that end, the city has created a new position in the human resources department of diversity and inclusion manager, hiring Jordan Feyerherm to fill the job. From what he and McIntyre told the Journal Star’s Margaret Reist, they appear to have a pair of goals, and they should feed off of each other.

McIntyre said Feyerherm will help the city more effectively reach out to its underemployed population, remove barriers from the hiring process and examine city policies to make sure they are inclusive, efforts aimed at bringing in more diverse applicants for city jobs that should, over time, lead to a municipal workforce that is more reflective of Lincoln.

Feyerherm, however, said his primary goal is “to help the city and county staff be more interculturally competent.”

That, Feyerherm, who came to the city from the Center for Rural Affairs where he worked with small communities experience demographic changes with influxes of immigrants and refugees, said is about developing empathy, learning to see things from other people’s points of view and finding a way to effectively communicate with those from different cultures.

Without that, Feyerherm rightly states, the city will not be able to take advantage of increasing diversity. And, he hopes, the intercultural competence will translate into more diverse city hiring.

The Journal Star editorial board agrees. New and diverse staffers, identified and hired through a culturally aware process, will help build “intercultural competence,” which will help the city identify other areas of improvement.

It is difficult to set specific hiring targets for the entire city workforce due to specialized jobs. For example, men make up the vast majority of civil engineers and civil engineering students, making a 50% female hiring goal there seemingly impossible now.

But informal targets aimed at increasing the number of women and adding racial and ethnic diversity to the workforce without setting a percentage for any demographic group should be the goals the city is pursuing.

Through those, hopefully, within a few years, the workforce will better reflect and communicate with the increasingly diverse city it serves.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0