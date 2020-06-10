Editorial, 6/11: Young leaders a sign of hope for city's future

Protests growing out of the death of George Floyd under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer have swept the nation. They began spontaneously in Lincoln almost two weeks ago, a reaction of frustration and anger at the questionable treatment of people of color by police and society at large.
In Lincoln, those gatherings over the days have grown more focused, more peaceful and more pointed. And it is our youth who are stepping to the front, organizing, leading and inspiring.
And inspiring they are. A story in last Sunday’s Journal Star introduced readers to nine young leaders – with different skills, different motivations, different backgrounds and different perspectives – but all united in effecting positive societal change.
Dario Rossin, KaDeja Sangoyele, LeeAaron Berks, Bryanna Schade, Malaysia Perry, Apollo Matthews, Dominique Lui-Sang, Ta’mircle Washington and Alexandre Benamon followed different paths, but they all want to be part of creating a more equitable Lincoln, Nebraska and nation.
Sangoyele captured the feeling of the group – and the hope we have invested in them – when she said, “We are our own solution to our problems.”
These nine, and their friends and peers, don’t – and shouldn’t – have to do all the work alone. We all have a responsibility to listen and act. These nine aren’t just the leaders of a protest movement.
They are Lincoln’s leaders of tomorrow. Their success at educating and advocating – and the ability of the rest of us to learn and push for progress – will determine our city’s future in a world that grows more diverse not just with every Census but every day.
As and aside, these leaders aren't just protest leaders. They are leaders. Period. Lincoln's business community would do well to reach out to these young people -- for internships, jobs, careers. They will be cornerstones of our community.
The Journal Star shared the story of another young leader – David Reazola – who helped his former teacher, Jermaine Guinyard, launch a rally in Harvard, Nebraska. Guinyard called on star running back Reazola to help gather a crowd to protest injustice and inequality in Harvard, with its population of 1,000. It’s far from a big-city rally, but it’s a reminder that racism – and healing – can happen anywhere under the right leadership.
Back in Lincoln – and, really, everywhere – it’s too soon to pretend that we’ve done anything more than take baby steps toward a more just and equitable tomorrow. Lots of people have said the right things in the last two weeks.
The trick is getting us all to do the right things. And people like Dario, KaDeja, LeeAaron, Bryanna, Malaysia, Apollo, Dominique, Ta’mircle and Alexandre will help get us there.
