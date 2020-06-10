Editorial, 6/11: Young leaders a sign of hope for city's future

They are Lincoln’s leaders of tomorrow. Their success at educating and advocating – and the ability of the rest of us to learn and push for progress – will determine our city’s future in a world that grows more diverse not just with every Census but every day.

As and aside, these leaders aren't just protest leaders. They are leaders. Period. Lincoln's business community would do well to reach out to these young people -- for internships, jobs, careers. They will be cornerstones of our community.

The Journal Star shared the story of another young leader – David Reazola – who helped his former teacher, Jermaine Guinyard, launch a rally in Harvard, Nebraska. Guinyard called on star running back Reazola to help gather a crowd to protest injustice and inequality in Harvard, with its population of 1,000. It’s far from a big-city rally, but it’s a reminder that racism – and healing – can happen anywhere under the right leadership.

Back in Lincoln – and, really, everywhere – it’s too soon to pretend that we’ve done anything more than take baby steps toward a more just and equitable tomorrow. Lots of people have said the right things in the last two weeks.

The trick is getting us all to do the right things. And people like Dario, KaDeja, LeeAaron, Bryanna, Malaysia, Apollo, Dominique, Ta’mircle and Alexandre will help get us there.

