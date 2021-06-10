Editorial, 6/11: TIF, 'blight' critical tools for redevelopment

Proponents argue the property tax revenues diverted for the TIF projects are more than offset by the economic growth from the project that brings in more business and higher incomes

Opponents maintain those increases are difficult to quantify and that by using property tax revenues alone, it will take decades for the TIF funds to be matched by the property taxes paid by a project.

Questions also have been raised for decades about whether any project would have gone forward without TIF financing and whether TIF, having gone beyond its original intent, is being used for too many projects..

None of those, however, will ever be answered as long as TIF remains the only major tool available for local governments to provide financial assistance for redevelopment projects.

With few alternatives being proposed, nationally or in Nebraska, TIF isn’t going anywhere any time soon.

That means that for years to come, there will be more designations of “blight” in neighborhoods that don’t appear to be blighted -- and more upset neighbors.

But it also means there will be more TIF-funded redevelopment projects that help maintain existing neighborhoods and businesses and bring in new housing, business and public spaces, that move the city forward to the benefit of all.

