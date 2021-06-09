Editorial, 6/10: State makes proper call on Medicaid benefit plan

One look at the ballot language Nebraska voters enacted when they voted to expand Medicaid in 2018 lays bare the simple intent of the measure.

“A vote for will amend Nebraska statutes to provide that the state shall amend its Medicaid state plan to expand eligibility for medical assistance to cover certain adults ages 19 through 64 whose incomes are 138% of the federal poverty level or below as defined by federal law, and to maximize federal financial participation to fund their care.”

Voters approved Medicaid expansion. They didn’t vote on any of the additional hoops to jump through and hurdles that state officials had initially proposed.

Therefore, Gov. Pete Ricketts’ administration made the right call last week when it announced it would ditch those items that required a federal waiver – prompting a lawsuit from state and national advocacy groups – to amend its rules for the program.

The purpose of Medicaid is to ensure the working poor – those who make less than $17,774 for a single person or $36,570 for a family of four – have access to health care coverage. Working, volunteering or doing other specified activities for 80 hours a month represented a needless barrier for the estimated 90,000 people (a full Memorial Stadium, for context) who fall under those income guidelines.