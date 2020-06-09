Editorial, 6/10: Committee opens door for dialogue

Cops and black community members who days earlier had clashed on Lincoln streets during protests triggered by the killing of George Floyd broke into the “Cupid Shuffle” outside the Malone Center last week.
The cause of the impromptu dance was the announcement of the signing of "Hold Cops Accountable,” an agreement between the Lincoln Police Department and a community committee that establishes the framework for ongoing discussions about and examinations of policing in Lincoln.
It does so through monthly meetings that, according to the agreement, “will serve as an outlet for community members to publicly voice displeasure, compliments, complaints, concerns or commendations concerning the Lincoln Police Department.”
While HCA cannot have the authority to investigate complaints of police misconduct or implement policy changes, its aim is to assist those who have a grievance file formal complaints with the department and to create policy changes in policing the city.
The HCA agreement does not address specifics, such as use of excessive force, banning choke holds, demilitarizing police and the inherent bias that triggers some police interaction with black people, e.g. being stopped for “driving while black.”
Nor does it delineate all who will have a seat at the table. As negotiated by Ishma Valenti, the Malone Center’s director of teen programming, the committee is certain to include many of the young organizers of Black Lives Matter, who now refer to themselves as the Black Leaders Movement. It should also include veteran community activists who have previously worked on policing issues and representatives from the business community.
But it is a sign of the desire to talk through and publicly address the issues between the city’s black community and the police.
“Black lives matter, and they haven’t mattered and they need to,’ said Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister during the HCA announcement. “We want that accountability. Every member of our organization wants that accountability throughout our career, beginning with me.”.
And it is an outgrowth of the protests, an answer to a question asked by Malone Center Executive Director John Goodwin last week:
“What happens when you get done marching? “What happens when you get done holding your fists in the air, signs in the air, walking with your brother and sister. It’s one thing to walk, but what happens after the walk?”
What has happened with the HCA is a different kind of stride forward for the black community, the police and all of Lincoln.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!