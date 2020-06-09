Editorial, 6/10: Committee opens door for dialogue

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Cops and black community members who days earlier had clashed on Lincoln streets during protests triggered by the killing of George Floyd broke into the “Cupid Shuffle” outside the Malone Center last week.

The cause of the impromptu dance was the announcement of the signing of "Hold Cops Accountable,” an agreement between the Lincoln Police Department and a community committee that establishes the framework for ongoing discussions about and examinations of policing in Lincoln.

It does so through monthly meetings that, according to the agreement, “will serve as an outlet for community members to publicly voice displeasure, compliments, complaints, concerns or commendations concerning the Lincoln Police Department.”

While HCA cannot have the authority to investigate complaints of police misconduct or implement policy changes, its aim is to assist those who have a grievance file formal complaints with the department and to create policy changes in policing the city.

The HCA agreement does not address specifics, such as use of excessive force, banning choke holds, demilitarizing police and the inherent bias that triggers some police interaction with black people, e.g. being stopped for “driving while black.”