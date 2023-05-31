Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Amid the hundreds of headlines that pass before us each day in print, online or on a TV screen, this one last week was hardly a surprise.

"Surgeon general warns against social media use for children."

As an editorial board, we typically focus on local and state issues. While this pronouncement from the nation's top medical officer was national in nature, its import -- and the impact -- is as local as it gets, reaching down into every home and family.

His call centered on tech companies' responsibilities -- to be transparent about research and to take available steps to safeguard children -- while acknowledging they can go only so far.

"We're asking parents to manage a technology that's rapidly evolving that fundamentally changes how their kids think about themselves, how they build friendships, how they experience the world — and technology, by the way, that prior generations never had to manage," Dr. Vivek Murthy said. "And we're putting all of that on the shoulders of parents, which is just simply not fair."

It's not fair, but it's the way it is and will always be. It becomes a question of what can social media platform providers do to help.

Murthy talked about age requirements and time limits and the relative ease with which resourceful kids can circumvent them.

A Pew Research Center study found 95% of youths 13-17 reported using social media and a third said they were on it "almost constantly."

Social media is a double-edged sword -- probably more edges than that even -- because it provides a place for children to build community. It was a way to stay connected amid the isolation of COVID, which made up, by percentage, a fair chunk of the life of a person who's a teenager in 2023.

But, obviously, it can send a distorted message about lives and lifestyles. And it can spread unhealthy and dangerous trends that we've seen manifested in our schools and communities.

One of Murthy's main points is simply we don't know what we don't know about how social media affects a still-forming adolescent brain, but its ubiquity means any impact at all will be enormous and perhaps far-reaching.

Like tobacco companies a generation ago, social media companies will likely be held accountable for the consequences of the long-term use of their products. But a Band-Aid is only so effective. Better to avoid the wound.

That will take social media companies exercising accountability and responsibility, but even that will only go so far.

The most effective solutions -- and the best safeguards -- will be the ones established and enforced in homes. They will require adults to understand the good and bad of social media and pass that knowledge on to the children in their charge.

There may be regulatory options, but there will be no substitute for good choices and good influences in the home.