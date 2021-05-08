Editorial, 5/9: After election, council must strive for unity and community

Bennie Shobe was reelected to the Lincoln City Council Tuesday. Sändra Washington, who was appointed to the council in 2019 to fill the unexpired term of Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, was chosen by voters to return.
Newcomer Tom Beckius moved from the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission to the council, completing a Democratic sweep of the three at-large seats that continued a three-election run that began in 2017, which saw Democrats flip a 4-3 Republican council majority.
Winning three of four seats in 2019’s district elections, Democrats took a 5-2 council majority along with electing Gaylor Baird. When Beckius is sworn in later this month, Democrats will have a 6-1 majority, the largest in more than 20 years, with Richard Meginnis as the council’s only Republican.
About 75% of the Democratic vote came in early voting, while the three Republican candidates received more than half of their votes at the polls on election day.
The overwhelmingly Democratic early voting results continue a Lincoln trend seen in the 2020 elections and the April primary, which conforms with elections across the country where Democrats have taken advantage of early voting and vote by mail opportunities to increase turnout and win elections.
That has prompted Republican efforts across the country to make early voting and voting by mail more difficult. Fortunately, bills in the Nebraska Legislature aimed at suppressing mail-in and early voting have gained little traction.
Tuesday’s sweep ousted two-term Republican incumbent Roy Christensen from the council. Christensen has been a thoughtful, diligent conservative voice on the council who has kept focus on pivotal issues of public safety -- specifically the need for more police officers -- roads and infrastructure and reducing city spending and property taxes. He should be commended for his service and his positive impact on the city.
The Democratic victory, however, was far from a landslide. Washington received 52% of the 52,541 votes cast, while Beckius and Shobe just exceeded 50%. Christensen, who finished fourth, and Mary Hilton in fifth each received just more than 47%.
Those results should serve as a reminder to the Democrats, now firmly in control of City Hall, that they must govern for the entire city, represent those who haven’t voted for and/or believe differently than them and craft policies and programs that can be widely accepted in the community.
There’s no reason to believe that the new council has a predetermined “liberal” agenda or that it will be a rubber stamp for the Gaylor Baird administration.
Without the divisions created by partisanship and its resultant political games, we hope the City Council could truly work cooperatively for the benefit of all Lincolnites.