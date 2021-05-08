Editorial, 5/9: After election, council must strive for unity and community

Tuesday’s sweep ousted two-term Republican incumbent Roy Christensen from the council. Christensen has been a thoughtful, diligent conservative voice on the council who has kept focus on pivotal issues of public safety -- specifically the need for more police officers -- roads and infrastructure and reducing city spending and property taxes. He should be commended for his service and his positive impact on the city.

The Democratic victory, however, was far from a landslide. Washington received 52% of the 52,541 votes cast, while Beckius and Shobe just exceeded 50%. Christensen, who finished fourth, and Mary Hilton in fifth each received just more than 47%.

Those results should serve as a reminder to the Democrats, now firmly in control of City Hall, that they must govern for the entire city, represent those who haven’t voted for and/or believe differently than them and craft policies and programs that can be widely accepted in the community.

There’s no reason to believe that the new council has a predetermined “liberal” agenda or that it will be a rubber stamp for the Gaylor Baird administration.

Without the divisions created by partisanship and its resultant political games, we hope the City Council could truly work cooperatively for the benefit of all Lincolnites.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0