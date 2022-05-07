Editorial, 5/8: 4 lessons learned from debate over Wilderness Crossing development

At least four lessons can be learned from the heatedly debated Wilderness Crossing development near Wilderness Park that was approved by the City Council and Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird last week.

1. Parks have boundaries and development outside those boundaries should be expected.

That has previously been the case around Wilderness Park with the development of Lincoln Southwest High School, Cooper YMCA and the Horizons business park and was anticipated in the Comprehensive Plan’s 2002 urban residential designation of the 75 acres south of Pioneers Boulevard between First Street and U.S. 77

The previous developments used buffers and setbacks to protect the park and its uses, as will Wilderness Crossing.

As Lincoln grows and plots new parks on the edges of the city, conservation design standards to help guide the City Council in developments near land such as Wilderness Park, should be developed and implemented. And any new park siting and nearby zoning should take into account any Native land and usage in the area.

2. There were no bad guys in the process.

Given the urban residential designation, all those involved – from the Catholic Dioceses of Lincoln, which will sell the land to developer Sam Manzitto Jr., to the City Council and Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird acted openly and responsibly in creating and approving the development.

Manzitto, who had been working with the church on the project since 2018, followed all applicable rules and regulations in proposing the development. The planning department and Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission evaluated the proposal, with public input.

After the commission approved it, the council held hearings, attempted to address concerns raised at the hearing, then gave its approval, with explanation from most of the council members.

3. Voices will be heard.

Environmental activists and members of the Native community expressed concerns about the effect the traffic, light and noise from the development will have on native habitat and wildlife in the park and on the sweat lodge and nearby Native land.

To mitigate those impacts, Manzitto has agreed to build a 6-foot fence, create a 10-foot outlot planted with native vegetation, include requirements that houses be built a certain distance from their back fence, include lighting restrictions and prohibition of planting invasive plants and trees in housing covenants. Additionally, 33-feet of vacated First Street will be maintained as a buffer and two retention ponds constructed to manage drainage.

Those actions and requirements may not satisfy opponents. But they are good-faith measures that will do much to help preserve the west edge of the park.

The sweat lodge used by Native people to practice sacred ceremonial rituals is across the street from the development on private property, not parkland and, thus, out of the control of the city and Wilderness Crossing developers.

4. Lincoln continues to have a housing shortage that Wilderness Crossing will help alleviate.

Wilderness Crossing will have 162 single-family homes, 134 townhomes and 205 apartments.

No single development can solve the city’s housing crisis. But the addition of 500 units to the housing stock – which will almost certainly be quickly snapped up – will be a step forward in providing places to live in our continually growing city.

