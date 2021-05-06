Editorial, 5/7: Pressure is on to figure out home solutions

Just five days.

That’s the median time on the market for a home last month, down from 21 days a year and 38 days, a 5-year high from back in February, 2017.

If you’ve got a house to sell your timing is perfect, with cash offers and bids coming in over asking prices.

For buyers and the community as a whole, the news isn’t nearly as good.

A lack of inventory, as Journal Star reporter Matt Olberding noted in a Sunday story, has revved up home prices, but it’s putting the brakes on home sales. Data from the Realtors Association of Lincoln showed only 179 existing homes for sale in the area in March, down 60% from a year ago.

In July of 2020, the hot real estate market hit a 5-year high of 529 homes sold. That number had plummeted to 278 by March. At the same time, home prices over the last five years have climbed from a monthly average of $150,000 in April of 2016 to $235,000 in March of 2021.

That means there’s pressure in every segment of the housing market, but it’s worst at the lower-priced end. And that translates to problems for a growing community trying to draw residents and fill jobs in a time of historically low unemployment.