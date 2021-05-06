Editorial, 5/7: Pressure is on to figure out home solutions

Just five days.
That’s the median time on the market for a home last month, down from 21 days a year and 38 days, a 5-year high from back in February, 2017.
If you’ve got a house to sell your timing is perfect, with cash offers and bids coming in over asking prices.
For buyers and the community as a whole, the news isn’t nearly as good.
A lack of inventory, as Journal Star reporter Matt Olberding noted in a Sunday story, has revved up home prices, but it’s putting the brakes on home sales. Data from the Realtors Association of Lincoln showed only 179 existing homes for sale in the area in March, down 60% from a year ago.
In July of 2020, the hot real estate market hit a 5-year high of 529 homes sold. That number had plummeted to 278 by March. At the same time, home prices over the last five years have climbed from a monthly average of $150,000 in April of 2016 to $235,000 in March of 2021.
That means there’s pressure in every segment of the housing market, but it’s worst at the lower-priced end. And that translates to problems for a growing community trying to draw residents and fill jobs in a time of historically low unemployment.
It’s Economics 101: supply and demand. With limited existing homes, even lower priced units aren’t that low-priced. Investors are snapping up homes, too, with an eye on renting them, because the rental market is through the roof, too.
So why aren’t builders flooding the market with less expensive new construction? For the same reason you couldn’t find toilet paper last spring, construction companies are having a hard time acquiring lumber, drywall and other materials. COVID-related supply chain issues are a factor across Nebraska. Lincoln may be worse, but many communities are struggling with dwindling housing inventory and inflated prices.
So what’s the solution? Unfortunately, nothing quick. It will take creativity, innovation and an understanding of the common good.
Affordable housing was a common theme among many city council candidates this election cycle. It’s a priority named by Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and other city leaders. Solutions will require the support of city government – and, perhaps at some point taxpayers.
It may take a relaxation of some building regulations. It may take incentives to motivate builders to focus on smaller, more affordable homes. It may take new ideas about developing neighborhoods. And it may take rethinking how we fund roads and extensions of city services to new developments.
Everything needs to be on the table. People will fuel our city’s growth. Helping them find a place to put down roots is essential. It can truly be said that this is a crisis that hits us where we live.