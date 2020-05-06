Editorial, 5/7: Lincoln must brace for some tough choices

The city of Lincoln is looking at a $17 million deficit in the next fiscal year, which begins Sept. 1, and a potential $22 million shortfall in the second year of its upcoming two-year budget.
That is City Finance Director Brandon Kauffman’s projection of the losses the city will incur as a result of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic from city sales tax income.
Sales tax, which accounts for 47% of the city’s general fund revenue, has dramatically decreased since mid-March, when directed health measure restrictions on public gatherings, restaurants, bars and services such as barbershops and salons went into effect. A number of retailers also closed their doors.
Forecasts anticipate a 40% drop in sales tax revenue recorded in June and July and a 16% drop in May and August receipts. (Taxes are due two months after the sales.)
Those shortfalls have the city administration looking for areas where the budget can be trimmed.
But incremental cuts such as not opening city pools and paying lifeguards, a likelihood for health reasons, can make up only a tiny percentage of the necessary reductions.
Entire programs could be on the chopping block, and all departments outside of public safety are likely to face cuts. Despite the the heavy use of city parks during the pandemic, the Parks and Recreation Department could be among the first to see cuts.
The city is already considering a hiring freeze and not filling vacant positions, an option preferable to furloughs and layoffs.
The deficit projections don’t touch on another impact of the virus on the budget -- the ongoing, increased costs for the city’s efforts to address the pandemic, e.g., hiring people in the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department to do contact tracing.
Some, if not all, of that deficit could be recouped if the city receives federal aid from the $2 trillion stimulus package passed by Congress in March.
With populations under 500,000, neither Lincoln nor Omaha were eligible for direct federal aid payments from that package and will have to compete for a portion of the $1 billion in aid given to the state.
The state has not announced how that $1 billion will be apportioned. But a large percentage of that should be reserved for cities and towns, with the payout based on population.
But the city, which must approve a budget in August, cannot wait for the state to determine how much money it will receive. The magnitude of the budget shortfall -- like so much about the coronavirus -- is unknowable.
But what is known is that the city will face some tough choices and asking taxpayers to dig deeper during this trying time isn't an option.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.