Editorial, 5/7: Lincoln must brace for some tough choices

The city is already considering a hiring freeze and not filling vacant positions, an option preferable to furloughs and layoffs.

The deficit projections don’t touch on another impact of the virus on the budget -- the ongoing, increased costs for the city’s efforts to address the pandemic, e.g., hiring people in the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department to do contact tracing.

Some, if not all, of that deficit could be recouped if the city receives federal aid from the $2 trillion stimulus package passed by Congress in March.

With populations under 500,000, neither Lincoln nor Omaha were eligible for direct federal aid payments from that package and will have to compete for a portion of the $1 billion in aid given to the state.

The state has not announced how that $1 billion will be apportioned. But a large percentage of that should be reserved for cities and towns, with the payout based on population.

But the city, which must approve a budget in August, cannot wait for the state to determine how much money it will receive. The magnitude of the budget shortfall -- like so much about the coronavirus -- is unknowable.

But what is known is that the city will face some tough choices and asking taxpayers to dig deeper during this trying time isn't an option.