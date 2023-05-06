Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird was resoundingly reelected Tuesday, defeating former Sen. Suzanne Geist in a race that many expected to be far closer than its final outcome.

That speculation was based, in large part, on the onslaught of negative ads directed at Gaylor Baird in the record-spending contest that, according to FEC records, saw more than 6,500 commercial spots purchased for campaign ads.

Hundreds of thousands of dollars in ads, however, could not change the nature of the electorate. Gaylor Baird prevailed by a margin of just under 10%, as she did in her 2019 win over City Council member Cindy Lamm. It is the seventh consecutive time that Lincoln has elected a Democratic mayor.

While Republicans hold a 2,400-voter advantage in terms of party registration, Democrats and the nearly 24% of nonpartisan registrants have combined to flex their muscle at the ballot box.

And Democrats have held the mayor’s office for a quarter century. The last Republican elected mayor was Mike Johanns in 1991 and 1995. The Democrats' streak is an indicator that most approve of the changes and growth Lincoln has seen.

The Democratic dominance can also be seen on the City Council, where incumbent James Michael Bowers, and newcomers Brodey Weber and Justin Carlson will maintain the party’s 6-1 majority. Tom Duden, who was elected in District 2, southeast Lincoln, will be, like the outgoing Richard Meginnis, the council’s lone Republican.

The negative advertising, and, to be fair, the positive ads for both Gaylor Baird and Geist, did, however, impact the election in multiple ways, most notably, by helping to drive turnout to a record 45%, well above turnout in any previous city primary or general election. The previous record was 39%, set in 1999, when Don Wesley defeated Cindy Johnson to begin the Democratic hold on the mayor’s office.

The ads attacking Gaylor Baird may well have backfired, adding motivation for her supporters to vote and bringing votes of those who found the ads distasteful, distorted or portraying a city they don't see.

The ads -- more than public appearances, debates and person-to-person campaigning -- largely set the election’s contentious tone. And now it's time for the city to heal and get to work.

Amid the conflict, some consensus issues emerged -- the need to fill open police officer jobs, maintenance and building of streets and roads, controlling property taxes and increasing affordable housing as well as economic and employment development.

By reelecting Gaylor Baird and retaining the Democratic council majority, voters Tuesday endorsed the work on those issues over the last four years and provided a vote of confidence in the current vision for the city going forward.

Now Gaylor Baird and the council need to listen to -- and learn from -- the 45% of voters, who supported Geist’s conservative views, as they work to implement that vision for all of Lincoln.