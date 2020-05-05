Editorial, 5/6: Change law to get sample ballot out earlier

Lancaster County will likely set a record for voter turnout in a primary with its May 12 election. Across the entire state, voters have been heeding the advice of state officials and requesting mail-in ballots.
During this pandemic, voting by mail is a perfect solution to slowing down the spread of the coronavirus. It may also be the perfect solution – pandemic or not – to getting more people to participate in our government. Voting by mail and voting early in person give citizens options, and options make it easier for greater numbers to participate.
But if we’re going to build on our mail-in ballot and early voting successes, it might be time to rethink a state law connected to the election process.
Under current law, a sample ballot must be printed in a general circulation newspaper in the county, city or village associated with the election. It’s important enough for voters to get a chance to see what they’ll face on the ballot that it’s written into state law. And it’s also written that the sample ballot be published no more than 15 days and no fewer than two days prior to election day.
This process made sense when the vast majority of voters headed to the polls on election day.
In our upcoming primary election, by May 12 an enormous portion of voters will have already made their decisions and returned their ballots. Early in-person voting was suspended by Gov. Pete Ricketts over pandemic concerns, but it could be reinstated by the November election.
State law already requires the publication of the sample ballot 30 days before election day for an election conducted entirely by mail ballot.
If it’s a requirement for an all-mail vote, it should be a requirement for an almost-all mail vote. And for those determined to show up at their polling places on election day, why not give them the sample ballot a second time?
Full disclosure: The Journal Star is paid to run the sample ballot. And we would be paid twice to run the sample ballot twice. But this isn’t an issue of revenue. This is an issue of providing the best information possible to voters.
The Legislature should amend Section 32-803 of state law, requiring the publication of a sample ballot 30 days before the election and again five to seven days before an election.
The changes would give voters timely information and only enhance their ability to participate in our representative government -- because the more people it represents, the better.
