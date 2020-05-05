Editorial, 5/6: Change law to get sample ballot out earlier

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Lancaster County will likely set a record for voter turnout in a primary with its May 12 election. Across the entire state, voters have been heeding the advice of state officials and requesting mail-in ballots.

During this pandemic, voting by mail is a perfect solution to slowing down the spread of the coronavirus. It may also be the perfect solution – pandemic or not – to getting more people to participate in our government. Voting by mail and voting early in person give citizens options, and options make it easier for greater numbers to participate.

But if we’re going to build on our mail-in ballot and early voting successes, it might be time to rethink a state law connected to the election process.

Under current law, a sample ballot must be printed in a general circulation newspaper in the county, city or village associated with the election. It’s important enough for voters to get a chance to see what they’ll face on the ballot that it’s written into state law. And it’s also written that the sample ballot be published no more than 15 days and no fewer than two days prior to election day.

This process made sense when the vast majority of voters headed to the polls on election day.