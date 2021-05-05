Editorial, 5/6: Businesses, census show immigration vital for state

Nebraska continues to grow steadily as it nears 2 million residents, according to 2020 census figures released last week.

Yet, despite seeing its population rise at the second-fastest clip in the state’s history, the state is still struggling to fill jobs in many fields, with manufacturing, agriculture and hospitality among those with the greatest needs at a time when Nebraska has returned to nearly full employment.

Without the proper investment in keeping existing Nebraskans and attracting new ones, the state’s economy could stall out – particularly with a wave of baby boomer retirements in the next decade forecast to hit this state harder than most.

Accordingly, immigration must continue to be viewed as an economic imperative into the 2020s and beyond, meaning smart policies are a must to keep Nebraska growing well into the future.

Employers are hiring in this state. The jobs are there. Yet there simply aren’t enough people to fill them.

Take the restaurant industry, for example – one that’s present in and vital to nearly every Nebraska community, regardless of its size, and employs one in 10 Nebraskans.