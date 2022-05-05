Editorial, 5/6: AltEn permit needs more, urgent work

This month, roughly 9 million gallons of treated wastewater from the now shuttered AltEn plant, where seed coated in pesticides was processed into ethanol, have been applied to 300 acres of Saunders County farm ground.

That initial step in cleaning up the environmental disaster created by the plant was taken under a soon-to-expire 2017 state permit that allowed AltEn to move treated wastewater off-site to state-approved land.

Last week, the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy heard public comments on a proposed renewal of AltEn’s permit under the National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System that would extend the right to move the treated wastewater through 2027.

The permit would prohibit any direct discharge of the more than 100 million gallons of wastewater still held in an open lagoon on site, require state approval of any discharge location and regular groundwater monitoring at four sites near the plant that’s one mile south of Mead.

There is, however, a troubling omission in the proposed extension.

The permit would authorize AltEn to discharge the water, when, in current operation, the company is no longer responsible for the work.

Responsibility has been taken over by the six seed industry giants – known as the AltEn Facility Response Group – who have pledged to clean up the disaster that was created when their pesticide treated products were processed at the plant a mile south of Mead.

If renewed, the state says, the permit “could continue to be used by third pirates continuing remediation at the site.”

But without the Facility Response Group being added as a responsible party, there is no guarantee that the permit will continue to be properly utilized or the cleanup adequately funded or that any entity could be held responsible for violations.

AltEn, which is being sued in federal court by the seed companies, appears to lack the financial resources to pay for the cleanup. The response group does have those resources. And it is functioning as the responsible operator of the plant and cleanup effort.

So, to safeguard the environment and Nebraska taxpayers, the permit should be revised to include the monitoring group before it is approved.

Additional valid issues with the wastewater discharge were raised at the hearing, including the fact that the permit doesn’t prohibit application of specific chemicals above manufacturers’ recommendations.

Those issues and the need for further research on the extent of the pollution and the interaction between the chemicals and their degradation products with each other, the environment, plants, animals and humans can be addressed after the permit is renewed, a necessity that would allow the treated wastewater portion of the AltEn cleanup to continue without interruption.

