Editorial, 5/5: Use your power at the polls wisely

Well, dear voters, we're inside of week before the May 10 primary. We've almost made it. We've watched hundreds of ads on TV and online. We've leafed through countless campaign mailings. We've endured calls, texts, surveys and polls.

And, oh, the letters. We have had scads and scads of letters to the editor. You've probably read many of them. You might've written one of them.

But soon, it'll be over ... until a June 28 special election for the 1st Congressional District seat and then a November general election.

But Tuesday, we get to put all that information we've been inundated with to good use when we cast our primary ballots in a variety of races. Voting is both a privilege and a duty. And doing it an informed manner honors both.

To that end, we remind voters of our own Journal Star editorial board endorsements. They were offered early in the voting window in an effort to allow for robust community discussion. But agree or disagree with our choices, it's vital that, if you're registered, you cast your vote.

Governor: Brett Lindstrom, Republican and Carol Blood, Democrat.

First Congressional District: Mike Flood, Republican Primary and Patty Pansing Brooks, Democrat.

Legislative District 2: Rob Clements and Janet Chung, nonpartisan race.

Legislative District 26: George Dungan III and Russ Barger, nonpartisan race.

Legislative District 46: James Michael Bowers and Danielle Conrad, nonpartisan race.

Attorney General: Mike Hilgers, Republican.

Lancaster County Commission District 3: Deb Schorr, Republican.

Many are bemoaning the quality of political discourse and, some, the quality of candidates. But, as we noted in a previous editorial, we get the candidates we deserve. Our vote tells politicians and parties what we value in our public servants.

When you mark your ballot, it's about policies and people. Use your power wisely. But make sure you use it.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0