When new Superintendent Paul Gausman began his study of Lincoln Public Schools' practices, procedures and personnel last year, he found a consensus among administrators, faculty and staff for the top priority to be immediately addressed.

“Without question, the No. 1 thing that staff members have been talking to me about in all my interviews and surveys has been student behavior,” Gausman told the Journal Star’s Zach Hammack. “We’re in a historic time of challenges with student behavior, not just because of the pandemic, but certainly that’s a very large contributing factor.”

His recommendations to deal with the behavior problem include changes in the classroom and schools, a new placement program for high school students with behavioral needs who do not qualify for special education and an administrative change that would add an assistant superintendent who would focus on student behavior and support.

The most intriguing proposal – or at least the idea that has generated the most attention -- is the “electronic hall pass,” a system that would be installed on high school students’ LPS-provided Chromebooks that would allow them to be “tracked” within the building, discouraging, if not eliminating, leaving the classroom to hang out with friends or exiting the building altogether.

Those recommendations, of course, would have to be fleshed out into workable programs through referral to Board of Education committees, incorporated into the budget or included in the district’s next five-year strategic plan that will be drafted this summer.

Any of that will take some time, months if not years. So the board should immediately begin to explore and endorse those recommendations so the behavioral issues can be addressed as quickly as possible.

The recommendations, developed by Gausman and a handful of task forces, were included in the report he gave to the board last month, completing his charge to examine the district’s policies, procedures, staffing and administration by the end of his first year as superintendent.

Other recommendations in the report that should be seriously considered soon are: partnering with Lincoln businesses to provide preschools on site with the business providing the space and LPS running the preschool; examining pay schedules for certified staff with 21 to 30 years of service to be competitive with other districts; and adding a counselor, a site-based leader and streamlining the recruiting process for prospective students for the district’s focus programs.

Taken as a package, the recommendations appear sensible and well-considered. They offer a solid framework for ongoing improvements at LPS and a window on Gausman's leadership style and priorities in the future.