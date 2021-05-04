Editorial, 5/5: Joel provides consistency to LPS

First, a good superintendent comes with a cost. Second, Joel is a very good superintendent.

The salary is earned for overseeing a staff of thousands spread through dozens of buildings, in addition to all of the strife and entanglements that come with the position.

In most cities, it's a lightning-rod position. The average tenure of a school superintendent in the United States is 3.8 years, meaning that school boards spend far too much time seeking out and hiring superintendents.

That said, it's telling that Joel is completing his 11th year in Lincoln. In those 11 years, he has provided LPS with a direction and a consistency that most school districts look to emulate.

He has overseen the district's growth and last year was integral in helping to pass a $290 million bond issue that will add two new high schools, an elementary school and numerous other districtwide projects in the coming years.

Joel also navigated Lincoln's education system through perhaps its most challenging year ever. When the novel coronavirus found its way to Nebraska 14 months ago, Joel was quick to shut down the schools and quicker to implement online coursework.