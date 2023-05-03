Looking back a little more than a month from now, there will likely be no bigger surprise or national newsmaking event to come out of the Legislature than the failure of LB626, a bill that would have banned abortion in Nebraska after six weeks.

Since its introduction in January, the bill appeared to have the support of 33 senators, enough to invoke cloture and shut off debate, ensuring the measure’s passage and certain signature by Gov. Jim Pillen.

But, when Omaha Sen. Merv Riepe didn’t vote on the motion, the attempt at cloture failed. And so did the bill, which Speaker John Arch says, in following his plan for handling procedural motions, will not return to the legislative agenda in the final days of the 2023 session.

The surprising development happened on the same day, April 27, that a similar measure fell short of advancing in South Carolina. The two events drew headlines in national media – “Abortion bans fail in conservative South Carolina, Nebraska” in the Washington Post, “Abortion bans failed in these conservative states” on CNN’s website – and plenty of discussion on cable news networks.

That discussion was largely and rightfully framed around the notion of a growing unease among some Republican lawmakers over the political popularity of enacting strict abortion restrictions — a point Riepe made when he proposed an amendment that would have reduced Nebraska’s existing 20-week ban on abortions to 12 weeks, rather than the six in LB626.

That amendment, Riepe said, was more in line with the kind of policies Nebraskans wanted and would reduce “blowback” if an unpopular bill was signed into law.

Proponents of the bill, however, used legislative maneuvering to prevent a vote on Riepe’s amendment, causing the Omaha Republican to be “present and not voting” along with fellow Omaha Sen. Justin Wayne on the cloture motion, killing the bill for this session – a vivid demonstration of how the filibuster is one of the minority’s most effective tools to impact legislation.

LB626 is certain to return next session, where it will inevitably be confronted with identical debate and another cloture motion.

That is, unless enough senators in the conservative majority will accept what is essentially the compromise of Riepe’s amendment.

Progressive opponents of the bill, like Lincoln Sen. Danelle Conrad, said that Riepe’s amendment would be a better step forward than LB626 as written, raising the possibility it could pass as the best possible alternative. But the supporters' rigid insistence on a six-week ban makes it unlikely that the amendment will be approved.

Despite efforts for the last two years, Nebraska's abortion law remains unchanged at 20 weeks.

It will be instructive to see if LB626 fails again next session or if, by failing to act, the Legislature reflects the views, according to polling, of the majority of Nebraskans opposing more abortion restrictions.