Editorial, 5/4: Another year, another chance to make difference with Give to Lincoln Day

The 11th Give to Lincoln Day is May 26, just over three weeks from today, and the Lincoln Community Foundation, which coordinates the big day of donations is reporting that a record 479 local charities have registered for this year's event.

We have long sung the praises of this communitywide effort, a chance to focus on philanthropy for 24 hours and do remarkable good.

Last year, almost $8 million went to 456 local nonprofit organizations. While those are remarkable numbers, even more remarkable is 29,000. More than 29,000 people donated to Give to Lincoln Day last year, indicating a broad awareness of the day, the good it does and the need that's out there.

Over the event's previous 10 years, it's raised more than $40 million, money that's done immeasurable -- and, in some cases, very measurable -- good.

Remarkably, Give to Lincoln Day set records in the previous two years -- despite the disruption of COVID. In fact, perhaps, it was in part because of COVID that so many saw widening gaps in society and needs going unmet.

With the retirement of Barbara Bartle, a new president, Alec Gorynski, leads the Lincoln Community Foundation in his first campaign. He captured the spirit of the day, noting, “Lincoln’s one big day of giving represents what makes our community special – neighbors coming together year after year to break records and support the nonprofits that add so much to our quality of life.”

Donations can be made online at GiveToLincoln.com between now and 11:59 p.m. May 26 to count toward a proportional share of a $500,000 matching fund established by number of local businesses, organizations and individual donors.

There are lots of ways to support nonprofit and their vital work any day of the year, but few are more fun or more gratifying than Give to Lincoln Day -- watching the donation total update online and via news stories at journalstar.com and realizing the lives and causes that will benefit from our community's collective generosity.

There are more eye-catching things about Lincoln that illustrate its quality of life. There are few, though, better than Give to Lincoln Day to illustrate the quality of its people.

