It is time to sound the alarm at the Lancaster County Jail.

The jail is full, and officials are preparing to spend more than $1 million to transfer prisoners to other jails to avoid violating state jail standards. And the crowded conditions at the 10-year-old jail at 3801 W. O St. are almost sure to continue for months if not years to come.

That’s revealed by numbers compiled by the Journal Star’s Margaret Reist, who found that the jail, which has an operating capacity of 665 people, averaged 642 people in the first quarter of the year. But the population number varies from day to day and hit 675 one day last month.

A reception unit and a 64-bed unit set aside for other uses have handled the capacity overages so far. But a continuing population increase – it was up more than 13% over 2022 in the first quarter – and the annual summer uptick in incarcerations guarantees that sooner rather than later the extra beds will be filled and prisoners transferred.

There are myriad reasons the jail has filled – the population increase in the county, a jump by about 50 in the number of people arrested for felonies awaiting trial over 2022, state laws that have sent people who have violated their supervised release to the county jail and increasing time that incarcerated persons are serving.

But, as Corrections Director Brad Johnson told the county board, the entire criminal justice system – law enforcement, courts, community corrections and probation – contributes to the jail population.

“I think it would be a worthwhile endeavor to try and see what role each of those stakeholders have in my population,” Johnson said. “Are there ideas or suggestions we could all take a little bite out of and be in a better place?”

The Journal Star editorial board agrees. A study of the entire criminal justice system, including the projected impact of state criminal justice reform measures now being considered by the Legislature, would be invaluable as the county works to alleviate the crowding crisis.

That study, which could be rapidly conducted, could be combined with the needs assessment survey, to be done by an outside firm, that the board authorized last month to, as quickly as possible, create a plan for the jail that will answer the alarm -- hopefully, without building another jail.