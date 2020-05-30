Editorial, 5/31: CARES Act hitting state's major needs

* Given the state’s worker shortage in high-demand industries and several industries in flux, a $16 million worker retraining program provides a hand up to workers hurt by the pandemic. The sea change that will follow this pandemic will remain uncertain for some time, but the ripple effect on particular industries may expedite seismic shifts in the near future.

* Speaking of jolts to the workforce, nothing could’ve prepared any government for the wave of unemployment insurance claims. Ricketts noted three years’ worth of claims were filed in just two months. With the uncertainty, nearly half of CARES Act funds went to that purpose – plus a similar amount for small businesses – helping ensure Nebraskans have a financial lifeline during these troubled times.

With that said, it’s unclear whether Nebraska will need all that money for unemployment claims. Any long-term economic forecast is merely a guess at this point. But a congressional proposal Ricketts highlighted, made by Nebraska Rep. Don Bacon, would allow states to apply unused federal funds to cover budget shortfalls.

Given the drastic cuts that followed the 2008 recession and our ever-escalating national debt, such an idea makes sense, especially with the Nebraska Legislature set to address future budgets when they reconvene in July.

There’s no playbook for them, either, as they head into the unknown. But, given the magnitude of the challenge ahead, the more help lawmakers can have, the better off our state will be as it attempts to weather this storm.