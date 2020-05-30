Editorial, 5/31: CARES Act hitting state's major needs

Less than three months after the coronavirus pandemic turned the United States upside down, a new normal remains elusive for both rank-and-file citizens and elected leaders.
“There’s no playbook for this,” Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts told the Journal Star editorial board this week.
More than $10 billion in federal funds have made their way to Nebraska, with much of the money designated for particular purposes – such as stimulus checks and the Paycheck Protection Program. Even as Nebraska as weathered the COVID-19 storm better than most states, having the third-lowest unemployment, that figure of 8.3% is the highest ever recorded for the Cornhusker State.
Hence, it’s imperative these programs are wisely structured at the federal level and disbursed by the states.
Ricketts unveiled Wednesday his intent for the more than $1 billion made available to Nebraska through the CARES Act. His plan was sound, and a handful of provisions stood out:
* An investment in rural broadband capabilities comes at the most vital possible time. With remote work and learning not as accessible in many smaller Nebraska communities as its urban areas, the $40 million investment – Ricketts said it would’ve been higher, save for the time constraints in the federal legislation – will expedite needed infrastructure for areas on the wrong side of the digital divide.
* Given the state’s worker shortage in high-demand industries and several industries in flux, a $16 million worker retraining program provides a hand up to workers hurt by the pandemic. The sea change that will follow this pandemic will remain uncertain for some time, but the ripple effect on particular industries may expedite seismic shifts in the near future.
* Speaking of jolts to the workforce, nothing could’ve prepared any government for the wave of unemployment insurance claims. Ricketts noted three years’ worth of claims were filed in just two months. With the uncertainty, nearly half of CARES Act funds went to that purpose – plus a similar amount for small businesses – helping ensure Nebraskans have a financial lifeline during these troubled times.
With that said, it’s unclear whether Nebraska will need all that money for unemployment claims. Any long-term economic forecast is merely a guess at this point. But a congressional proposal Ricketts highlighted, made by Nebraska Rep. Don Bacon, would allow states to apply unused federal funds to cover budget shortfalls.
Given the drastic cuts that followed the 2008 recession and our ever-escalating national debt, such an idea makes sense, especially with the Nebraska Legislature set to address future budgets when they reconvene in July.
There’s no playbook for them, either, as they head into the unknown. But, given the magnitude of the challenge ahead, the more help lawmakers can have, the better off our state will be as it attempts to weather this storm.
